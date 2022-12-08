Does one of the Billings AA basketball teams have what it takes to bring home a title?

BILLINGS — In each of the past three seasons, a Billings basketball program has been able to put a Class AA championship trophy on its shelf.

Skyview’s girls won it all last season, taking the top prize for the first time in program history. Skyview’s boys earned a championship in 2021, and, in 2020, they also earned a share of the crown. The West girls did the same that year when title games across the state were postponed due to the encroaching coronavirus pandemic.

Is there a team among the Broncs, Falcons and Golden Bears to continue this title-winning streak? With that query in mind, we reached out to the Billings AA coaches and asked each one to tell us what key question their team needs to answer this season to be successful and perhaps bring another first-place trophy back to Billings.

The Billings AA teams tip-off their seasons Friday when they each host two Missoula schools over the weekend.

Billings Senior boys

The set-up: The Broncs (15-10 last season) graduated seven seniors who ate up most of the team’s minutes. Interesting note about last year’s Broncs: They went 5-2 in one-possession games, and were 3-0 in overtime games, outscoring their opponents by a combined 24 points in the OT periods.

Coach Drew Haws’ question: How long will it take to come together as a team?

Haws says: “The guys on our roster have put in a ton of time in the offseason improving their game and we are excited to start the season and let them showcase their talents. We are not a huge team, so our number one priority will have to be to box out and rebound. We feel like we have a team that can and will defend at a high level. This is where we’re going to hang our hat: We are going to have to outwork our opponents. We are excited to see this group come together to see where this season takes us.”

Billings Senior girls

The set-up: Senior finished last season 14-11, yet gave up 45 more points than it scored. The Broncs scored anywhere from a season-low 24 points to a season-high 72. Leading scorer Lauren Cummings (12.7 ppg) returns, but the next three leading scorers graduated.

Coach Connor Silliker’s question: What will be the team’s identity?

Silliker says: “Lady Bronc basketball establishes cultural norms and sets a precedent of non-negotiables with all of our teams that serve as the foundation of our program. However, each team brings its own element of change in terms of personnel, so we need an identity that suits the strengths of our kids. Our staff thoroughly enjoys this process. For this year’s campaign of Lady Bronc basketball, I believe we are already beginning to answer that question.”

Billings Skyview boys

The set-up: After eight years and four state championships, coach Kevin Morales departed for California following the 2021-22 school year. Skyview turned the program over to girls assistant — and Skyview alum — James Bulluck, who inherits a lot of returning talent from last year’s team that finished 14-10.

Bulluck's question: Who are we?

Bulluck says: “We need to identify what type of team we need to be, and what we need to do to make that happen. We have a team composed of six seniors, three underclassmen and a new head coach. It’s going to be a challenge early finding the right mix, but I know this team is up to that challenge. Come March, not only will we know who we are, but so will everyone else. Until then we are ready to face anything in our path and we will do it together.”

Billings Skyview girls

The set-up: A senior core of Brooke Berry, Cami Harris, MG Spotted Bear, Jordan Olson-Keck and Sydney Rude stuck it out through some pretty low times during their careers, but came out champions on the other side. The Falcons fashioned a 22-2 record on their way to the title. The graduation losses were heavy, but returner Breanna Williams (now a junior) emerged as one of the classification’s top players and was named last season’s state-tournament MVP.

Coach Brent Montague’s question: What level of commitment will we have to execute the little things to be successful?

Montague says: “It’s the same question that I have asked every team we’ve had. There’s a lot of little things that go into this, that can make or break a team, and a lot of that — most of it — doesn’t have to do with putting the ball in the basket. It can relate to things off the court, on the court … the chemistry, your individual sacrifice and responsibility to the team.”

Billings West boys

The set-up: A 9-12 season and not qualifying for the state tournament isn’t what coach Kelly Darragh had in mind for last season. Though the Bears were playing a bit better at the end of the season, they never seemed to gather any momentum. West graduated its top two scorers, but returners Cooper Tyson (10.1 ppg) and Billy Carlson (9.3 ppg) appear ready to step into that void.

Darragh’s question: Can we be consistent?

Darragh says: “I like our team and think it could be a special year, but we need to be consistent. A season has its ups and downs, but great teams know how to deal with that. We need to be consistent with our effort, our energy and our attitude. Those three things should never change.”

Billings West girls

The set-up: Year in, year out, coach Charlie Johnson’s Bears are one of the state’s most entertaining programs. Last year was no exception. The Bears had another 20-win season, finishing 20-4, but they didn’t bring home a state-tournament trophy of any kind, first, second or third. Though Layla Baumann, who led the state in 3-point shooting, will miss the first month as she recovers from injury, the Bears are built to again make another run.

Coach Johnson’s question: Can we be at our best when our best is needed?

Johnson says: “Can we get the results we want when the pressure is greater? Are we a better team in late February and March than we were in January? Can we be our best at that time?”