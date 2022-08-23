Hint for purses

Dear Heloise: I changed my purse around so that I have one small pocket just to hold my keys. But I didn't stop there -- I made a copy of the key and put it on my work keys. So, if I forget my keys (which is happening less, as I stress to put it in the pocket where it belongs), I can still get in with my work keys. Thank you for all the great information! -- Kathleen L., Lomita, California

Dear Heloise: I keep my keys on a magnetic hook on the side of my refrigerator.

Thanks for your column. You're the best. -- Natalie Kolosow, Cypress, California

Dear Heloise: Jean from San Antonio blessed her husband's parents for teaching him to put the seat down. A better solution is to teach your boys to SIT. The last three gentlemen I have dated were all so courteous to realize that if they don't clean the bathroom, they have no right to splash the walls. If they won't, take them in at night with a black light and tell them, from now on, cleaning the bathroom is their job. -- Pamela Mohney, via email

Dear Heloise: When traveling, whether in a hotel, cruise ship or any place with neighbors in close-by rooms, we all need to be aware of our neighbors and try our best to not let the door of our rooms slam shut when entering or leaving.

Not everyone keeps the same hours, and a slamming door can disturb your neighbors, who might be sleeping -- either early in the morning or late at night. Or some may be napping or have small children napping in the afternoons.

Be kind to your neighbors and gently close the door, rather than letting it slam on its own. Your neighbors will appreciate your consideration. Happy traveling. -- P.J, Ocala, Florida

Dear Heloise: I read your tips about removing ballpoint ink from fabric and would like to share the method used by me, and other nurses, for many years:

Spray the ink mark with aerosol hair spray, before laundering as usual. I've never had this not work, and I've kept a can of cheap hair spray in my laundry room for years. -- Joyce Morey, Wapakoneta, Ohio