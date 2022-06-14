Hint for seniors with pets

Dear Heloise: We have reached our 70s and have a small dog that usually, but not always, accompanies us on trips from home. We thought that we should keep info about our dog in our wallets, along with the usual contact information. If something should unexpectedly happen to us and we're in need of emergency personnel, we have a note that explains that we have a dog at home alone. It has his name and what plans we have for him in case of our unfortunate demise. We've not only included his name, but also contact information should both of us be indisposed.

You never know when something bad might happen, and the pet doesn't need to be an unfortunate victim, too. We read your column daily in the Kennebec Journal here in Augusta, Maine. -- Greg B., via email

Dear Heloise: I keep some flour in an empty spice jar. This is very handy when coating meat or fish, working with dough or dusting a baking pan. A spice jar could also be used for powdered sugar. -- Margaret S., La Mirada, California

Dear Heloise: Another thing about baking a loaf of anything in a coffee can is, coffee cans used to be a whole pound of coffee. The cans were bigger and thicker. I still make Steamed Boston Brown Bread at Christmastime in coffee cans that I saved from over 10 years ago, when they were bigger and thicker. I wash them and dry them thoroughly after I make the bread and store them for the next year. Of course, they are steamed in the cans in a canning kettle on a rack, not baked in the oven.

My point is the size of the cans has changed, as you pointed out. They are now, maybe, 10.5 ounces of coffee. The cans are much smaller, which is part of the problem. -- Rusti Stover, Houston, Texas

Dear Heloise: I save the plastic bags from newspapers, bread, grocery produce, etc., and use them in my kitchen sink. I hang them over the garbage disposal spout for garbage as I am preparing meals. It keeps me from going back and forth to the garbage can. I store them in an empty dishwasher pod container. When my grandsons were in diapers, the bags were perfect for dirty diapers, especially when your garbage pickup is only once a week. Tie in a knot and toss. -- Patty, Bakersfield, California

