Holocaust survivor recalls horrors of war during Billings visit Monday

Holocaust survivor Peter Metzelaar spoke to large crowd gathered in the community room at the Billings Public Library Monday. Metzelaar was 7-years-old when the Nazis stormed his family’s home in Amsterdam and seized everyone except him and his mother. The Dutch Underground contacted Klaus and Roefina Post on the Metzelaars' behalf, seeking a place of refuge. The Posts risked their lives to shelter Metzelaar and his mother on their small farm in northern Holland, where they remained in hiding for more than two years before having to move to a new secure location.