Holocaust survivor recalls horrors of war during Billings visit Monday

Peter Metzelaar was 7 years old when the Nazis stormed his family’s home in Amsterdam and seized everyone except him and his mother. The Dutch Underground contacted Klaus and Roefina Post on the Metzelaars' behalf, seeking a place of refuge. The Posts risked their lives to shelter Peter and his mother on their small farm in northern Holland, where they remained in hiding for more than two years before having to move to a new secure location.

Billings Library Director Gavin Woltjer introduces Holocaust survivor Peter Metzelaar Monday.
