Homicide charge dismissed against man who stabbed another with broken bottle

Then the two went to a fast food restaurant downtown and the argument escalated. Offended by Goodbear’s words, Fowler—who told police he was very drunk at this point—got out of the car, broke a bottle of rum the two had been drinking and then punched Goodbear in the arm while holding the bottle's fragmented remains.

Goodbear did not die immediately. After stabbing Goodbear with the bottle, Fowler began to walk away and Goodbear yelled at him to get in the car. Fowler said he did not comply, and Goodbear drove away. Police found Goodbear dead the next morning in a motel parking lot.

Charging documents state that driving from the parking lot to the motel took Goodbear past two hospitals, but there was no indication he stopped to seek medical care at either one. An autopsy determined that the stab wound to the arm was the cause of Goodbear’s death.

The plea deal does not restrict the state from arguing for the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Sentencing will be set at a later date in front of Judge Moses.

