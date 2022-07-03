Put your energy into something concrete. Focus on making things better for yourself, your loved ones and causes that concern you. Sign up, participate and make a difference. You will receive much in return if you offer your services, skills and time. Leave nothing to chance, and live within your means.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do something that challenges you physically and mentally. Including a family member, loved one or good friend will encourage team spirit and plans that lead to a vibrant, healthy lifestyle.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- An energetic plan will challenge you and help you make positive changes to your life. Don't settle for less when you can have so much more with a bit of effort.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Do what you feel passionate about, and make a statement that will draw attention. Socialize, network and interact with people who inspire and motivate you. Don't slow down.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take a step in a new direction. Speak up, share your thoughts and find out who wants to help. Don't let anger or disappointment set in if someone decides not to join you. Carry on!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Play by the rules and make necessary adjustments. Find a way to make a difference for a loved one. Setting a good example will help you bring people together. Honesty and integrity matter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be positive, and do your best to make others smile. A kind word, gesture or offer will open a conversation that encourages you to start something new. Consider how to better utilize your space.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Relax and do something to improve your surroundings or relationships. Assess your routine and consider what you can do to avoid overindulgence. Hang out with inspiring people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't hold back; speak up and clear the air if something concerns you. Evaluate your life, what you've achieved and what you want to do next. Put a plan together and share your intentions.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't let the little things get to you. Keep your eye on what matters and walk away from confusing or uncomfortable situations. Take better care of your health and reputation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Work with what you have to build a strong foundation. Put your heart and soul into the people and things that matter to you, and you will excel. Share your intentions with a loved one.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Change only what's necessary. Keep the peace by avoiding situations that make you feel uncomfortable. Reset your goals and gather valuable information. Be a leader, not a follower.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- An idea you have will help you advance. Put together a proposal and a list of people who have something unique to offer. An impromptu gathering will lead to sensitive discussions and an exciting plan.

