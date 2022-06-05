IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Take the path that leads to solidarity. Join special-interest groups and explore what's available. Figure out how to use your skills to take advantage of opportunities. Suit up and put your energy to work for yourself and those who need help. Choose to be an overachiever; the results will be spectacular.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Get a strong hold on what you want, and don't let go. Seize your destiny by planning and researching the best way forward. Get together with a friend or relative who offers viable suggestions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Go over every detail, and deal with obstacles that stand in your way. Consider new ways to use your skills; you'll turn a profit doing something you enjoy. Mix business with pleasure.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Money and emotions won't mix. A need to spend money to fill a void or to make yourself feel better will be fleeting. Prioritize making self-improvements that lift your spirits.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll receive false information if you get into a spirited discussion. Question whatever you hear and figure out what's true and what isn't. Make decisions based on firsthand knowledge.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Help is on the way. Don't be reluctant to let someone do something nice for you. A kind gesture will encourage you to sort through anything that might stand between you and something you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Someone you least expect will offer an unusual option. Don't let emotions interfere with your responsibilities. Taking care of unfinished business will put your mind at ease.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Start doing what makes you happy. Refuse to let what others say or do stand between you and your dreams. Discipline, coupled with a passionate attitude, will lead to success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Set a budget for home improvements. Sharing space with someone you love will bring you closer. A positive attitude will help you find common ground with someone you care about.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Problems will surface if you get into an emotional debate with a friend or relative. Go about your business and let others fend for themselves. Set priorities that allow you to work on self-esteem.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep complaints to yourself. Focus on creative projects that allow you to use your intelligence and physical attributes to their fullest. Stop fretting over the past.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay more attention to the way you look and what you can offer without compromising or taking on someone's responsibilities. Think big, but maintain a minimalist attitude. You'll come out on top.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be patient when sidestepping a problematic situation. Protect your reputation by being a good listener who doesn't interfere. Participate in an event you find interesting.

