You're in the groove and ready to make your mark. Playing hardball will help you get what you want and encourage you to take what belongs to you. Leave nothing to chance. Opportunity is apparent, but temptation and waste can get in your way. Precision, attention to detail and expertise are required.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You know how to get your way, but if you let temptation take the reins, you'll fall short. Stay focused and be diligent about getting where you want to go. Don't let your guard down.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep emotions away from your decision-making. A clear head will help you see what's possible. Don't trust others to give you the lowdown. Make thorough plans before implementing adjustments.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Recognize what you have to offer and what you enjoy doing most and head in that direction. Don't spend money or time on things that can't help you get ahead financially. Keep your mind open.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Ignore negative comments and walk away from people who get in your way. Size up your situation and what you want to do, then make it happen. Be secretive, prepare earnestly and make your mark with actions, not words.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Emotions will be difficult to control, and gullibility will set in if you aren't sure what you want or how to get it. Don't be afraid to take a pass if you aren't ready. Time is on your side.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Get information in writing. Mistakes happen when you rush or don't take the time to fact-check. Ask questions, be bold and get things done your way. Romance is on the rise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Work on self-improvement and forget about trying to change others. Strive to do what makes you happy, and everyone will want to be by your side. Make your home your castle.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Get out, try something new and engage in pastimes that enhance your skills, challenge you physically or encourage romance with someone special. Use your imagination and be resourceful.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep moderation in mind, regardless of what's happening around you. Watch out for manipulative people and tempting sales pitches. Say no to what you don't need in your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Someone will cut you off at the pass if you are confused or uncertain regarding your next move. Don't panic or let others see you flinch. Stand tall and take ownership of your intentions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Wait, gather the facts and analyze your next move. Staying in control will help you manipulate situations to fit into your plans instead of adjusting to other people's whims.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Slow down, relax and enjoy yourself. Refuse to get wrapped up in drama or let poor behavior ruin your day. Focus on health, fitness and emotional well-being. Choose love over chaos.