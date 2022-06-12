Take a cautious approach this year when dealing with joint ventures. Know what you are up against, and don't shy away from going over and above the call of duty to ensure things unfold properly. Your discipline and hard work will keep you out of trouble and discourage others from taking advantage of you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Get everything in order and enjoy the rest of your day. You'll tap into what others are doing if you are observant. Look for faults; you'll find and fix a costly problem. Verify information.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You can have fun without going overboard. Look for common interests and, in order to gain popularity, make plans based on what will please the majority. Keep your costs low. Romance is encouraged.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll face opposition if you initiate change without approval. A lack of funds or support will leave you in a vulnerable position. Do the work yourself instead of paying someone to do things.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Put your heart and soul into learning and bringing about worthwhile changes that will benefit everyone. Participate in a group activity geared toward learning something new. Romance is on the rise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Discuss what's important before you make a move. Find out who is in favor of your plan and build your strategy around the people willing to donate time and skills to help you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take nothing for granted. A change at home or in a relationship will perplex you. When in doubt, ask questions and find out what you can do to improve things. Additional responsibilities will drag you down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put more thought and effort into your life. Make home improvements that will improve your day-to-day. An honest assessment of your situation will lead to solutions that please everyone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put your attributes to work for you by developing a constructive plan. A change at home will raise issues with an older individual. Look for a way to help people affected by your decisions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Do whatever it takes to avoid disagreement. Lengthy discussions will turn into emotional scenes that leave you feeling down and out. Concentrate on something you enjoy doing.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Coming up with a good idea and having the fortitude to put your plans in motion will pay off. The changes you make will encourage you to invest time and money into doing things you enjoy.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't reveal personal information. Handle money, health and contractual matters so they suit your needs and lifestyle. Beware of lavish plans and indulgence. Be honest with yourself and others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll gain momentum if you discuss your plans with someone close to you. The changes you implement will enrich your life and help you gain perspective regarding what's possible.

