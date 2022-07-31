Tunnel vision may help you reach your target, but it will also cause you to miss opportunities. Understanding the dynamics of what's going on around you will give you a clearer picture of how to make the most of your time, talent and money. Seek out the most practical way to take advantage of what life can offer.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't let anger set in when you need to get things done. Know what others expect of you. Set yourself up for success by being realistic and focusing on your happiness. Don't give in to temptation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Get together with people who make you smile. A positive attitude will help change how you view situations as they develop. Work toward a goal that will encourage you to live life your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Spend less time worrying about the things you cannot change and more time strengthening your relationships with people you love. A physical improvement will boost your confidence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put more thought into what you do, and the results will surpass your expectations. Let your mind wander and encourage you to be unique. Offer a different perspective on life to a loved one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Being honest with yourself and others will help you avoid getting caught in an awkward position. Be open to suggestions and learn from those with more experience than you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A financial gain looks promising. Put more thought and energy into making your space functional. Certain adjustments will make your life easier or encourage you to make a prosperous move.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Clear up a misconception someone has by being honest about your feelings and what you want. You'll face opposition, but at least you will know where you stand and what's possible moving forward.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Revise your long-term plans to suit your needs. Changing how you live, work and handle your financial affairs will ease stress and encourage you to enjoy life more and worry less.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You can have fun without indulging. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. Seek out people who can offer expert advice. Take better care of your home, family and health. Moderation will be key.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take change seriously, and think matters through before you make a move. Get the go-ahead from those affected by the decisions you make. A change of heart will influence where and how you live.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep your emotions in check to avoid saying something that puts you in a precarious position. Protect your home and family from anyone trying to outmaneuver you. Read between the lines.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Call on people who support your efforts. Learn from the best, and you'll gain respect. Look for value in what you do. Refuse to give away what you have to offer for less than it's worth.