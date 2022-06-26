Be resourceful and avoid regret. When in doubt, take a pass. Moderation is the key to avoiding compromising situations. Know what you are up against and take on only what's realistic. Preparation will make a difference when competitive situations arise. Don't share information that you don't want others to know. Expand your mind, make personal growth a priority and leave nothing to chance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Listen carefully. Do your research and be careful not to pass along information that could leave you in an awkward position. Overreacting will make you look bad and lead to regret.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- If you reach out to reliable people, you'll get the support and help you need to make a difference. Your generosity will lead others to do things for you in return. Personal gain looks promising.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You may want change, but you'll be met with opposition. Plan your actions privately and leave nothing to chance. Don't jeopardize your reputation or position. Be modest.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't let the little things get to you. Look at everything you have and the people you love, and build a secure and happy life. Trust your intuition to lead you in an extraordinary direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Ignoring responsibilities won't ease stress. Face what's on your to-do list, and you'll find a unique way to take care of business and reap some rewards. Prepare to sell what you no longer need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- When you participate in something physically challenging, the rush you get will boost your ego enough to take on whatever comes your way. Discuss your intentions with a loved one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take your time; you'll make a mistake if you act in haste. By focusing on the unfamiliar, you'll discover something that can help you put your life in perspective. Don't live someone else's dream.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stop procrastinating. Be a leader, mover and shaker. Dreams can come true if you are willing to make things happen. Look around you and do what you can to solve problems and inspire others.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Do your part, but don't let anyone take advantage of you or your kindness. Don't limit what you can do because someone makes you feel guilty or incompetent. Trust and believe in yourself.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll attract attention and gain support. Speak up, share your thoughts and make suggestions that will improve your life and encourage you to take action to reach your target. Love is encouraged.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep the peace. Be a good listener, but don't believe everything you hear. Listen to your inner voice and look for warning signs in investments or joint ventures. Be financially cautious.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Set high standards and goals, and don't budge. Use your intelligence, intuition and persuasiveness to get what you want. A positive attitude will help you find people who share your optimism.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0