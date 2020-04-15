HOUSE DISTRICT 33 Joyce Stone

4) Before the general election, Montana should have a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the state’s law barring direct and indirect aid to religious institutions, including religious schools. The case involves a private schools tax credit created by the Legislature in 2015. Because religious schools qualified for the credit, the Montana Supreme Court struck down the entire credit program. Was the Montana Legislature right to include religious schools in the tax credit? If the Supreme Court rejects the tax credit, should the Legislature make another attempt to compensate parents who choose to send their children private schools?

5) We would like you to explain one concern your constituents have that you will attempt to address as a legislator.

1. Medicaid block grants are tricky. On the one hand they’re attractive because they would give the state more control over how it spends healthcare money coming from the federal government. On the other hand, what happens if the federal government changes how much they allocate each year in their grants? How would Montana state legislators create a balanced 2-year budget if they can’t be guaranteed the year-to-year continuity of the federal government funding? Block grants could be more attractive if there were some built in assurances as to stability of the funding dollars.