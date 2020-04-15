HOUSE DISTRICT 33 Joyce Stone

Joyce Stone - R
Age and place of birth: 49, Des Moines Iowa
Home: Glasgow
Occupation: I'm a Registered Nurse working in our local rural hospital in our inpatient nursing department that covers the ER, OB, and inpatient care.
Family: Married to Ryan Stone, four children
Education: Bachelor’s of science in nursing from MSU, Certified Emergency Room Nurse, Certified Wound Care Nurse
Past employment: My first job was at McDonalds at age 16. I've worked in retail at Home Depot and I worked for a Chamber of Commerce. I've was a staff nurse at Billings Clinic before moving to Glasgow and becoming the Nursing Supervisor at the Glasgow Clinic.
Military: None
Political experience: This is my first time running for a political office.
Endorsements: Montana Hospital Association, Montana Federation of Public Employees
Ways voters can contact you:
Email: StoneHD33@gmail.com
Address: 906 7th Ave N, Glasgow Mt, 59230
Phone number: 406-860-6907
Web page: StoneHD33.com
Questions, with answers below
1) In rural Montana, government plays a big role in health care. Medicaid and Medicare spending accounts for 60% of revenue at rural hospitals. The Trump Administration says it will offer optional Medicaid block grants to states. Would you support a switch to Medicaid block grants? Please explain the reasoning behind your position.
2) Montana’s economy is changing with tourism and recreation business increasing and storefront retail losing income to online sales. Revenue from coal mining is declining. Residential property taxes in rapidly growing areas are increasing and Montanans on fixed incomes are struggling to keep up. What would you do to change Montana’s tax structure? If you prefer to leave it as is, please explain your reasoning.
3) Montana Gov. Steve Bullock imposed a 120-day ban on flavored e-cigarette products after vaping-related illnesses reached 2,500 nationwide and 54 people in 27 states, including Montana, died. During the ban, Montana vape shops have been selling a do-it-yourself vaping flavor to kids to get around the ban.Flavor bans and excise taxes have been suggested, but what should the Legislature do to address health issues related to vaping? If you support current law concerning vaping products, please explain why.
4) Before the general election, Montana should have a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the state’s law barring direct and indirect aid to religious institutions, including religious schools. The case involves a private schools tax credit created by the Legislature in 2015. Because religious schools qualified for the credit, the Montana Supreme Court struck down the entire credit program. Was the Montana Legislature right to include religious schools in the tax credit? If the Supreme Court rejects the tax credit, should the Legislature make another attempt to compensate parents who choose to send their children private schools?
5) We would like you to explain one concern your constituents have that you will attempt to address as a legislator.
1. Medicaid block grants are tricky. On the one hand they’re attractive because they would give the state more control over how it spends healthcare money coming from the federal government. On the other hand, what happens if the federal government changes how much they allocate each year in their grants? How would Montana state legislators create a balanced 2-year budget if they can’t be guaranteed the year-to-year continuity of the federal government funding? Block grants could be more attractive if there were some built in assurances as to stability of the funding dollars.
2. Our property taxes stay local and pay for our schools along with financing our cities and our counties. A state legislation can’t tell a local community how to spend their money. The needs of Havre are different than Malta. We also need to be mindful of a nonprofit organization like the APR operating in our communities and not paying the same income tax as their neighboring farmers and ranchers. Permanent conservation easements will have long-term implications to local property taxes and incomes. Good stewardship of our natural resources as a tax revenue will lead to long-term benefits for everyone.
3. The people of Montana have already voted against an excise tax on tobacco, I185. I stand with the voters of the State of Montana. It’s difficult to legislate against a single health issue let alone a group of health issues. Where does it stop? I stand for individual freedom of choices. Even if it’s a choice I wouldn’t make.
4. The truth is that the $150 tax credit was available to supporters of any form of education, public or private. I am a supporter of Public Education and would rather have given $150,000 directly to our Glasgow schools instead of sending it to Helena. I expect the other 90% of parents with children in public schools would agree. Bottom line is that we need to focus on enhanced quality education for every child. We need to increase the opportunities for our kids to be exposed to different skilled trades in school to help fill the knowledge gap in the future.
5. The number one priority of every legislator will be getting our economy back on its feet. The next session is going to be hard. And let’s face it, there are going to be hard budgeting choices to make. We need to support our farmers and ranchers at this time as well. Currently the cost of meat is rising in the grocery but ranchers are seeing lower beef prices. My focus will be on representing the people of Northeast Montana and supporting the Montana way of life.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!