House District 34
Rhonda Knudsen - R
Age and place of birth: 61, Culbertson, Montana
Home: Culbertson
Occupation: Retired civil engineer
Family: Married, 2 children, 5 grandchildren
Education: Bachelor’s degree in science, MSU
Past employment: Federal employee. USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and US-DOI Bureau of Indian Affairs
Military: None
Political experience: Currently serving my first term as Representative for HD 34.
Endorsement: Received an A rating from Legistats, and a 100% score from Montanans for Limited Government.
Ways voters can contact you:
Address: PO box 734, Culbertson, Montana 59218
Phone number: (406) 489-5253
Web page: Facebook
1. Currently Montana receives Medicaid funding based on participants and services provided with limited internal controls. The program appears to be an open-ended checkbook with the potential for fraudulent claims and ineligible participants. A recent audit suggests that the ineligible or fraudulent claims may exceed 20%! This is unacceptable. Medicaid funding by block grants mean a definitive annual budget and result in a better controlled system. It would mean more local control. I would definitely support block grants to the State for Medicaid.
2. My idea of tax reform is lowering either the property tax rates or income tax rates for all Montanans. I will not support a new tax—especially an internet sales tax. Montana does not need more tax revenue, we need to reduce spending and rein in runaway budgets.
3. I do not support the Governor’s ban on flavored vape products and I would not support an excise tax on the products. Current law prohibits the possession/use of vape products by persons under the age of 18. Current law also prohibits the sale/distribution of vapor products to persons under the age of 18. Finally, the use of vapor products is prohibited in or on public school property. I support these 3 laws as they are intended to keep vape products from our children hands.
4. The current COVID19 shakeup that resulted in the Governor’s school closures has necessitated alternatives to our traditional brick and mortar public school model. We are now seeing the implementation of technology and distance learning. Homeschooling has been successfully legitimized and facilitated by the public schools. Home schools, private schools and public schools are all viable education choices and should be compensated accordingly. I will support all efforts that make all of these education choices affordable for Montana students.
5. Right now, the biggest concern my constituents have is the Covid19 health scare and the Governor’s statewide shutdown. Eastern Montana is a mostly “rural” community, or as a judge once told me, one small town with a really long main street! We have maintained social distance forever! We know how to be good citizens and look out for each other. We know to self-quarantine when ill, we realize we must take of our elderly and infirm, and we know we can continue our children’s education remotely. We acknowledge that the health, safety and well-being of our citizens is paramount.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!