HOUSE DISTRICT 34 Rhonda Knudsen

1. Currently Montana receives Medicaid funding based on participants and services provided with limited internal controls. The program appears to be an open-ended checkbook with the potential for fraudulent claims and ineligible participants. A recent audit suggests that the ineligible or fraudulent claims may exceed 20%! This is unacceptable. Medicaid funding by block grants mean a definitive annual budget and result in a better controlled system. It would mean more local control. I would definitely support block grants to the State for Medicaid.

2. My idea of tax reform is lowering either the property tax rates or income tax rates for all Montanans. I will not support a new tax—especially an internet sales tax. Montana does not need more tax revenue, we need to reduce spending and rein in runaway budgets.

3. I do not support the Governor’s ban on flavored vape products and I would not support an excise tax on the products. Current law prohibits the possession/use of vape products by persons under the age of 18. Current law also prohibits the sale/distribution of vapor products to persons under the age of 18. Finally, the use of vapor products is prohibited in or on public school property. I support these 3 laws as they are intended to keep vape products from our children hands.