HOUSE DISTRICT 34 Tracy Schuster

Tracy Schuster - R
Age and place of birth: 58, Indianapolis, Indiana
Home: Glentana, Montana
Occupation: Farmer
Family: Married to Steve Schuster, 4 children and 10 grandchildren
Education: Certified Ophthalmic Technician, Illinois Central College GPA: 4.0
Past employment: Multispecialty, Multiple-Location Ophthalmology Practice Manager; Physician Secretary; Surgical Assistant, Certified Ophthalmic Technician: Bloomington, IL 2000-2016; Bridal Boutique manager: Peoria, IL 1997-2000; Certified personal fitness trainer, Certified Group Fitness Instructor, Certified Nutrition Coach: Peoria, IL 1994-2002
Military: n/a
Political experience: State director for Convention of States Project; finance chair for Valley County Republican Central Committee
Endorsements: None
Ways voters can contact you:
Email: montana.matters@yahoo.com
Address: 112 1st Ave Glentana, Montana, 59240
Phone number: (406) 230-2710
Web page: facebook.com/SchusterForMontanaHD34
Questions, with answers below
1) In rural Montana, government plays a big role in health care. Medicaid and Medicare spending accounts for 60% of revenue at rural hospitals. The Trump Administration says it will offer optional Medicaid block grants to states. Would you support a switch to Medicaid block grants? Please explain the reasoning behind your position.
2) Montana’s economy is changing with tourism and recreation business increasing and storefront retail losing income to online sales. Revenue from coal mining is declining. Residential property taxes in rapidly growing areas are increasing and Montanans on fixed incomes are struggling to keep up. What would you do to change Montana’s tax structure? If you prefer to leave it as is, please explain your reasoning.
3) Montana Gov. Steve Bullock imposed a 120-day ban on flavored e-cigarette products after vaping-related illnesses reached 2,500 nationwide and 54 people in 27 states, including Montana, died. During the ban, Montana vape shops have been selling a do-it-yourself vaping flavor to kids to get around the ban.Flavor bans and excise taxes have been suggested, but what should the Legislature do to address health issues related to vaping? If you support current law concerning vaping products, please explain why.
4) Before the general election, Montana should have a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the state’s law barring direct and indirect aid to religious institutions, including religious schools. The case involves a private schools tax credit created by the Legislature in 2015. Because religious schools qualified for the credit, the Montana Supreme Court struck down the entire credit program. Was the Montana Legislature right to include religious schools in the tax credit? If the Supreme Court rejects the tax credit, should the Legislature make another attempt to compensate parents who choose to send their children private schools?
5) We would like you to explain one concern your constituents have that you will attempt to address as a legislator.
1. Medicare and Medicaid are federal programs which, to our detriment, expanded government power and created costly bureaucracy. Still, past generations have accepted them as a perpetual part of our healthcare system. Bur, given the national debt, we need to ascertain whether we are committed to liberty, and the betterment of Montana or will we continue being subservient to dangerous incremental pushes toward socialism. Utilizing block grants will require admirable forethought; promoting self-responsibility, economic growth and our nation’s first principles. Our pursuit should be to raise the standard of living so all able-bodied Montanans can afford their own healthcare.
2. I’d propose replacing the progressive tax with a low flat tax that would eliminate the preferential treatment existing today~ everyone should have skin in the game.
Declining revenue from coal mining and increasing property taxes are a result of capitulating to espousers of socialism which is hostile to our nation’s core principles, whereas expanding economic opportunities, would bring much needed prosperity to alleviate financial demands on Montanans struggling with increased property taxes. I’d propose a Montana Homestead Tax Exemption for Veterans, exempting property taxes for any veteran-owned primary residence. Veterans enhance communities with their leadership skills, discipline and values.
3. Actually, I didn’t support the Federal Tobacco 21 Law. I believe it’s absurd that an 18-year-old is considered an adult, can vote, join the military, get married, pay taxes; yet cannot purchase tobacco products which the FDA had approved. If the legislature is to legislate morality, then let’s begin banning obscenity-laced music, sexually explicit movies, violent video games, pornography, alcohol ads, abortions, the super bowl half-time show, etc. Parents and community members can and should set healthy examples for our children. If we are failing to instill values during 13+ years of schooling, then we need to reassess our priorities.
4. I believe the legislature acted within their authority in allowing income tax credits for donations made by private citizens to public schools and student scholarship organizations. However, the US Supreme Court will now decide if Montana’s Department of Revenue and Supreme Court misinterpreted or misapplied specific and questionably discriminatory provisions in Montana’s Constitution, because the tax credits were given to private citizens who made donations to public schools and ‘student scholarship organizations’, not to religious schools. All recipients of the scholarships maintain equal protection under the 14th amendment of the US Constitution which requires states to practice equal protection.
5. Agricultural technology has greatly advanced, requiring fewer workers in Northeastern Montana. We now face persistent population and rural economic decline. Lack of job diversity causes prime working-aged citizens to move out of state to seek work; this negatively impacts state revenue and local support services linked to agricultural communities. A viable economic plan is needed: NE Montana produces lentils, flax and wheat which could be processed and packaged right here. Montana is losing revenue from enormous input costs farmers make. We should be luring AgChem/Fertilizer companies to make their products here with NE Montana workers.
