HOUSE DISTRICT 35 Brandon Ler

5) We would like you to explain one concern your constituents have that you will attempt to address as a legislator.

1. Medicaid block grants put more control of Medicaid spending in the hands of state governments instead of the Federal government. The block grants will offer health benefits to our vulnerable populations and assure payment to our local, rural hospitals, while controlling government spending. Less spending and more local control is ideal.

2. The problem isn’t in the actual tax structure-the problem with our tax system is the amount of taxes that are taken from our hard-working Montanans through property tax and income tax. The government needs to control its spending. Our pockets are not an endless pot for our government to pick out of.

3. Laws regarding vaping use and sales should be aligned with the current laws on regular tobacco products.

4. The funds for these tax-credit scholarships are diverted before the funds ever become public funds. This should be handled no differently than any other tax-exempt donation. The Montana Legislature was right to include religious schools in the tax credit program. If the tax credit is struck down by the Supreme Court, the Legislature should make a second attempt.

5. The folks I’ve talked to in Richland County believe that property taxes are too high. To fix this problem, we need to curtail government spending. Property owners in Montana do not have bottomless pockets. Our government needs to act like our tax funds are in their own checking accounts, and recognize that the money will run out.

