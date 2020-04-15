HOUSE DISTRICT 35 Brandon Ler

Brandon Ler - R
Age and place of birth: 34
Home: Savage
Occupation: Self-employed- I have owned Double L Fencing for 10 years.
Family: Wife, Stephanie, children Evelyn (7) and Arntson (5)
Education: (No response)
Past employment: I have worked in agriculture my whole life, and I owned my own contract pumping company in the oilfield.
Military: N/A
Political experience: Secretary/treasurer of the Richland County Republic Central Committee, 6 years; Savage School board trustee, 5 years
Endorsements:
Ways voters can contact you:
Email: lerforrichland@gmail.com
Address: 11313 County Road 338, Savage MT 59262
Phone number: 406-480-5687
Web page: www.facebook.com/lerforhd35
Questions, with answers below
1) In rural Montana, government plays a big role in health care. Medicaid and Medicare spending accounts for 60% of revenue at rural hospitals. The Trump Administration says it will offer optional Medicaid block grants to states. Would you support a switch to Medicaid block grants? Please explain the reasoning behind your position.
2) Montana’s economy is changing with tourism and recreation business increasing and storefront retail losing income to online sales. Revenue from coal mining is declining. Residential property taxes in rapidly growing areas are increasing and Montanans on fixed incomes are struggling to keep up. What would you do to change Montana’s tax structure? If you prefer to leave it as is, please explain your reasoning.
3) Montana Gov. Steve Bullock imposed a 120-day ban on flavored e-cigarette products after vaping-related illnesses reached 2,500 nationwide and 54 people in 27 states, including Montana, died. During the ban, Montana vape shops have been selling a do-it-yourself vaping flavor to kids to get around the ban.Flavor bans and excise taxes have been suggested, but what should the Legislature do to address health issues related to vaping? If you support current law concerning vaping products, please explain why.
4) Before the general election, Montana should have a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the state’s law barring direct and indirect aid to religious institutions, including religious schools. The case involves a private schools tax credit created by the Legislature in 2015. Because religious schools qualified for the credit, the Montana Supreme Court struck down the entire credit program. Was the Montana Legislature right to include religious schools in the tax credit? If the Supreme Court rejects the tax credit, should the Legislature make another attempt to compensate parents who choose to send their children private schools?
5) We would like you to explain one concern your constituents have that you will attempt to address as a legislator.
1. Medicaid block grants put more control of Medicaid spending in the hands of state governments instead of the Federal government. The block grants will offer health benefits to our vulnerable populations and assure payment to our local, rural hospitals, while controlling government spending. Less spending and more local control is ideal.
2. The problem isn’t in the actual tax structure-the problem with our tax system is the amount of taxes that are taken from our hard-working Montanans through property tax and income tax. The government needs to control its spending. Our pockets are not an endless pot for our government to pick out of.
3. Laws regarding vaping use and sales should be aligned with the current laws on regular tobacco products.
4. The funds for these tax-credit scholarships are diverted before the funds ever become public funds. This should be handled no differently than any other tax-exempt donation. The Montana Legislature was right to include religious schools in the tax credit program. If the tax credit is struck down by the Supreme Court, the Legislature should make a second attempt.
5. The folks I’ve talked to in Richland County believe that property taxes are too high. To fix this problem, we need to curtail government spending. Property owners in Montana do not have bottomless pockets. Our government needs to act like our tax funds are in their own checking accounts, and recognize that the money will run out.
