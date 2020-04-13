HOUSE DISTRICT 35 Joel Krautter

Joel G. Krautter - R
Age and place of birth: 32
Home: Sidney
Occupation: Attorney
Family: Golden retriever dog, Chester
Education: University of Montana School of Law, J.D., Liberty University, B.S. in government.
Past employment: (No response)
Military: (No response)
Political experience: Current Representative for House District 35, previous chairman of Richland County Republican Central Committee.
Endorsements: Recognized as a “Champion of Business” by Montana Chamber of Commerce and as the “Rookie of the Year” by the Montana Farm Bureau for work during the 2019 legislature. Endorsed by the Montana Stockgrowers, Montana Credit Union League, Montana Hospital Association, Montana Dental Association PAC OneOk Employees PAC, Montana Coal Council and Montana Highway Patrol Troopers PAC.
Ways voters can contact you:
Email: joelforhd35@gmail.com
Address: P.O. Box 1142, Sidney, MT 59270
Phone number: 406-560-5952
Web page: www.joelforrichlandco.com
1. I am committed to fighting to keep our rural hospitals open, which I fought for during the 2019 legislative session. Any decisions that could impact healthcare in my district I would make after thorough consultation with local healthcare leaders. My position on a possible switch to block grants would be reflective of the input I received in my district about what would be in the best interests of the people of my rural district.
2. Montanans need property tax relief, including in my own district and I am interested in pursuing real solutions to reduce that burden. I am open to listening and carefully evaluating all tax reform ideas that are put forward. I would be cautious about new proposals that propose to offer property tax relief but end up in the general fund in the often used “bait and switch” tactic. An example of this is what happened to the lottery money that was initially supposed to support education only.
3. I support the work of President Trump to raise the age from 18 to 21 to vape and Governor Bullock’s work on the issue to stop kids from getting hooked on vaping, as vaping presents a serious challenge to public health. Policies that strengthen and enhance the health and safety of our communities inform my views on the issue of vaping. During the 2019 legislature I supported legislation to prohibit vaping in schools and restricting flavored vaping products from kids. I would continue to work to close loop-holes that threaten the health of Montana’s youth at the next legislature.
4. I believe that first and foremost the Montana legislature needs to stay focused on how we provide access for a quality education for all Montana kids. Rural schools, like those in my district, are already facing budgetary challenges, so I would oppose any legislation that would divert needed funding away from rural public schools in my district.
5. My first focus at the 2021 legislature will be on ensuring the Montana legislature is doing everything it can to help business owners, in my district and across Montana get back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild our economy. Second, I will continue to address the needs business owners have brought to me of the limited access to a skilled workforce in rural Montana. I will work with all interested stakeholders to help give rural Montana communities the tools they need to attract and retain the skilled workforce to be sustainable.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!