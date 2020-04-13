HOUSE DISTRICT 35 Joel Krautter

Address: P.O. Box 1142, Sidney, MT 59270

Phone number: 406-560-5952

1. I am committed to fighting to keep our rural hospitals open, which I fought for during the 2019 legislative session. Any decisions that could impact healthcare in my district I would make after thorough consultation with local healthcare leaders. My position on a possible switch to block grants would be reflective of the input I received in my district about what would be in the best interests of the people of my rural district.

2. Montanans need property tax relief, including in my own district and I am interested in pursuing real solutions to reduce that burden. I am open to listening and carefully evaluating all tax reform ideas that are put forward. I would be cautious about new proposals that propose to offer property tax relief but end up in the general fund in the often used “bait and switch” tactic. An example of this is what happened to the lottery money that was initially supposed to support education only.