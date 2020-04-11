HOUSE DISTRICT 36 Bob Phalen ***needs mug

Bob Phalen - R

Age: 69

Home: 444 Road 222, Lindsay, Montana, 59339

Occupation: Farmer/rancher

Family: Wife, 4 children, 9 grandsons

Education: High school graduate; one year community college, two-year certificate for farm ranch management

Past employment: Ranch hand, mechanic at Horizon Equipment

Military: Navy, 1970-1973

Political experience: Local school board; local community hall board; church board

Ways voters can contact you:

Email: bobphalen@midrivers.com 

Address: 444 Road 222, Lindsay, Montana 59339

Phone number: 406-939-1187

1. In November 2018 that issue was voted on. In Dawson County 68% of the voters choose to vote against I185 and 65% of voters in Wibaux County also voted against it. I personally voted against it, too. My job as State Representative would be to understand and support the will of the people in my district.

2. I’d like to lessen the tax burden on Colstrip and other coal and oil related business.

3. I support the current law at this time. We are in a free society and people do have the right to choose. You can’t regulate morality, no matter how much you'd like to.

4. Yes, the Legislature was right to include religious schools. Parents that choose private schools are tax payers, too. I would support a tax credit as long as it doesn’t allow interference with what’s being taught.

5. A concern in our area is the high taxes for oil, and oil development. I’d like to address that issue.

