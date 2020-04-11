HOUSE DISTRICT 36 Bob Phalen

Bob Phalen - R
Age: 69
Home: 444 Road 222, Lindsay, Montana, 59339
Occupation: Farmer/rancher
Family: Wife, 4 children, 9 grandsons
Education: High school graduate; one year community college, two-year certificate for farm ranch management
Past employment: Ranch hand, mechanic at Horizon Equipment
Military: Navy, 1970-1973
Political experience: Local school board; local community hall board; church board
Ways voters can contact you:
Email: bobphalen@midrivers.com
Address: 444 Road 222, Lindsay, Montana 59339
Phone number: 406-939-1187
Questions, with answers below
1) In rural Montana, government plays a big role in health care. Medicaid and Medicare spending accounts for 60% of revenue at rural hospitals. The Trump Administration says it will offer optional Medicaid block grants to states. Would you support a switch to Medicaid block grants? Please explain the reasoning behind your position.
2) Montana’s economy is changing with tourism and recreation business increasing and storefront retail losing income to online sales. Revenue from coal mining is declining. Residential property taxes in rapidly growing areas are increasing and Montanans on fixed incomes are struggling to keep up. What would you do to change Montana’s tax structure? If you prefer to leave it as is, please explain your reasoning.
3) Montana Gov. Steve Bullock imposed a 120-day ban on flavored e-cigarette products after vaping-related illnesses reached 2,500 nationwide and 54 people in 27 states, including Montana, died. During the ban, Montana vape shops have been selling a do-it-yourself vaping flavor to kids to get around the ban.Flavor bans and excise taxes have been suggested, but what should the Legislature do to address health issues related to vaping? If you support current law concerning vaping products, please explain why.
4) Before the general election, Montana should have a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the state’s law barring direct and indirect aid to religious institutions, including religious schools. The case involves a private schools tax credit created by the Legislature in 2015. Because religious schools qualified for the credit, the Montana Supreme Court struck down the entire credit program. Was the Montana Legislature right to include religious schools in the tax credit? If the Supreme Court rejects the tax credit, should the Legislature make another attempt to compensate parents who choose to send their children private schools?
5) We would like you to explain one concern your constituents have that you will attempt to address as a legislator.
1. In November 2018 that issue was voted on. In Dawson County 68% of the voters choose to vote against I185 and 65% of voters in Wibaux County also voted against it. I personally voted against it, too. My job as State Representative would be to understand and support the will of the people in my district.
2. I’d like to lessen the tax burden on Colstrip and other coal and oil related business.
3. I support the current law at this time. We are in a free society and people do have the right to choose. You can’t regulate morality, no matter how much you'd like to.
4. Yes, the Legislature was right to include religious schools. Parents that choose private schools are tax payers, too. I would support a tax credit as long as it doesn’t allow interference with what’s being taught.
5. A concern in our area is the high taxes for oil, and oil development. I’d like to address that issue.
