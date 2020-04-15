HOUSE DISTRICT 36 Jason Stuart

4) Before the general election, Montana should have a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the state’s law barring direct and indirect aid to religious institutions, including religious schools. The case involves a private schools tax credit created by the Legislature in 2015. Because religious schools qualified for the credit, the Montana Supreme Court struck down the entire credit program. Was the Montana Legislature right to include religious schools in the tax credit? If the Supreme Court rejects the tax credit, should the Legislature make another attempt to compensate parents who choose to send their children private schools?

5) We would like you to explain one concern your constituents have that you will attempt to address as a legislator.

1. I will study this issue more closely before forming a firm opinion. That being said, rather than continuing to fight over Medicaid expansion, I am more interested in looking for solutions to reduce runaway healthcare costs. In my opinion, healthcare costs are bleeding the middle class dry. The poor/disadvantaged are largely taken care of by Medicaid. The wealthy are able to absorb the costs without issue. But the middle class is being squeezed to death by the increasingly outlandish cost of health insurance and healthcare services, and those must be reined in if the middle class is to survive.