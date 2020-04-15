HOUSE DISTRICT 36 Jason Stuart

Jason Stuart - R
Age and place of birth: 42, Bastrop, Louisiana
Home: Glendive
Occupation: Executive director of Dawson County Economic Development Council; adjunct professor of history at Dawson Community College
Family: Single
Education: Master’s degree in history, George Mason University; bachelor’s degree in history with journalism minor, University of Louisiana-Monroe
Past employment: Senior reporter, Glendive Ranger-Review
Military: No
Political experience: U.S. Congress, Washington, D.C.: Legislative aide/legislative correspondent/director of constituent communications for U.S. Senator David Vitter, R-Louisiana (Jan. 2008 – Dec. 2010); paid intern for Congressman Rodney Alexander, R-Louisiana (Aug. 2007 – Dec. 2007)
Endorsements: None
Ways voters can contact you:
Email: jmstu77@hotmail.com
Address: 521 Snyder Ave., Glendive, MT 59330
Phone number: 406-852-4765
Questions, with answers below
1) In rural Montana, government plays a big role in health care. Medicaid and Medicare spending accounts for 60% of revenue at rural hospitals. The Trump Administration says it will offer optional Medicaid block grants to states. Would you support a switch to Medicaid block grants? Please explain the reasoning behind your position.
2) Montana’s economy is changing with tourism and recreation business increasing and storefront retail losing income to online sales. Revenue from coal mining is declining. Residential property taxes in rapidly growing areas are increasing and Montanans on fixed incomes are struggling to keep up. What would you do to change Montana’s tax structure? If you prefer to leave it as is, please explain your reasoning.
3) Montana Gov. Steve Bullock imposed a 120-day ban on flavored e-cigarette products after vaping-related illnesses reached 2,500 nationwide and 54 people in 27 states, including Montana, died. During the ban, Montana vape shops have been selling a do-it-yourself vaping flavor to kids to get around the ban.Flavor bans and excise taxes have been suggested, but what should the Legislature do to address health issues related to vaping? If you support current law concerning vaping products, please explain why.
4) Before the general election, Montana should have a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the state’s law barring direct and indirect aid to religious institutions, including religious schools. The case involves a private schools tax credit created by the Legislature in 2015. Because religious schools qualified for the credit, the Montana Supreme Court struck down the entire credit program. Was the Montana Legislature right to include religious schools in the tax credit? If the Supreme Court rejects the tax credit, should the Legislature make another attempt to compensate parents who choose to send their children private schools?
5) We would like you to explain one concern your constituents have that you will attempt to address as a legislator.
1. I will study this issue more closely before forming a firm opinion. That being said, rather than continuing to fight over Medicaid expansion, I am more interested in looking for solutions to reduce runaway healthcare costs. In my opinion, healthcare costs are bleeding the middle class dry. The poor/disadvantaged are largely taken care of by Medicaid. The wealthy are able to absorb the costs without issue. But the middle class is being squeezed to death by the increasingly outlandish cost of health insurance and healthcare services, and those must be reined in if the middle class is to survive.
2. I believe Montana’s tax structure as is to be unsustainable. There is too much reliance on property tax, especially at the local level. Natural resource tax revenues are in decline and unlikely to ever return to their former level. Tourism is now our #2 industry, but tourists at present contribute relatively little to state coffers in tax revenue and virtually nothing to local communities outside the handful of “resort tax” communities. We are simply going to have to do something to start generating significant tax revenue from our second largest industry, while simultaneously providing property tax relief to our residents.
3. I don’t believe kids should be “vaping,” and so I do support age restrictions on the purchase of vaping products. I also believe the governor was justified in ordering the temporary sales ban on flavored vaping products. By and large, it seems that vaping products were rushed to market without enough testing of their potential health effects, and more testing is needed so policymakers can make more informed decisions on regulation.
4. If there’s going to be a private school tax credit, I believe religious schools should be included. Here in Montana, putting all other arguments aside, I believe it is right simply for pragmatic reasons. I can’t think of a private school in the entire Eastern Montana region that does not have a religious affiliation. Therefore the Legislature was right to include religious schools in the program. But if stricken down by the Supreme Court, it may be impractical to make another attempt, and, particularly for rural Eastern Montana, which lacks private schools without religious affiliation, of little to no benefit.
5. If elected, my first and foremost concern will be ensuring that House District 36 receives its full, fair share of funding support from state tax revenues, so much of which were generated in Eastern Montana. I believe that it is my first duty to ensure that the infrastructure, schools, services, and agricultural producers of Dawson and Wibaux counties – and of the incorporated communities of Glendive, Wibaux, and Richey – receive the state funding support they need not just to continue on as usual, but to grow and thrive, and I will never put partisan politics ahead of that duty.
