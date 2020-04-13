HOUSE DISTRICT 36 Jim Johnson

5) We would like you to explain one concern your constituents have that you will attempt to address as a legislator.

1. I am not sure I would go with a block grant because that would be a set amount. Set amounts are nice for planning but it would be hard to guess if it would cover everything. More people might qualify for benefits in a year like this. Funding might not match the demand. We could have a significant shortfall. In that case we would be better if funding wasn’t a set amount.

2. It is my understanding an interim study is being conducted looking at the three legs of the tax structure: income, property, and natural resources. I would not care to venture a guess with no information in front of me. I do know that we are weathering this shutdown better than states that are relying on sales tax. Their tax money is not rolling in.

3. Flavored vaping products are perceived as being geared towards minors. The ban was meant to address minors vaping. When the legal age for smoking and vaping went up to 21 years old that addressed the issue. Now a flavor ban would only apply to adults. Adults should be able to make up their own minds.