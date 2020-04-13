HOUSE DISTRICT 36 Jim Johnson

Jim Johnson – R
Age and place of birth: 49, Pipestone, New Mexico
Home: Wibaux
Occupation: MCS enforcement officer
Family: Married with two children
Education: Bachelor’s degree in general agriculture, minors in agronomy and ag. Systems technology
Past employment: Farm laborer, construction
Military: Mortarman in 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment, participated in Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, also Artilleryman in 34th Infantry Division (Minnesota Army National Guard)
Political experience: n/a
Endorsements: MFPE
Ways voters can contact you:
Email: twitchy67mt@gmail.com b.) Address: PO Box 162, Wibaux, MT 59353
Phone number: 1(406)796-6035
Web page: jimjohnsonformontana.com
Questions, with answers below
1) In rural Montana, government plays a big role in health care. Medicaid and Medicare spending accounts for 60% of revenue at rural hospitals. The Trump Administration says it will offer optional Medicaid block grants to states. Would you support a switch to Medicaid block grants? Please explain the reasoning behind your position.
2) Montana’s economy is changing with tourism and recreation business increasing and storefront retail losing income to online sales. Revenue from coal mining is declining. Residential property taxes in rapidly growing areas are increasing and Montanans on fixed incomes are struggling to keep up. What would you do to change Montana’s tax structure? If you prefer to leave it as is, please explain your reasoning.
3) Montana Gov. Steve Bullock imposed a 120-day ban on flavored e-cigarette products after vaping-related illnesses reached 2,500 nationwide and 54 people in 27 states, including Montana, died. During the ban, Montana vape shops have been selling a do-it-yourself vaping flavor to kids to get around the ban.Flavor bans and excise taxes have been suggested, but what should the Legislature do to address health issues related to vaping? If you support current law concerning vaping products, please explain why.
4) Before the general election, Montana should have a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the state’s law barring direct and indirect aid to religious institutions, including religious schools. The case involves a private schools tax credit created by the Legislature in 2015. Because religious schools qualified for the credit, the Montana Supreme Court struck down the entire credit program. Was the Montana Legislature right to include religious schools in the tax credit? If the Supreme Court rejects the tax credit, should the Legislature make another attempt to compensate parents who choose to send their children private schools?
5) We would like you to explain one concern your constituents have that you will attempt to address as a legislator.
1. I am not sure I would go with a block grant because that would be a set amount. Set amounts are nice for planning but it would be hard to guess if it would cover everything. More people might qualify for benefits in a year like this. Funding might not match the demand. We could have a significant shortfall. In that case we would be better if funding wasn’t a set amount.
2. It is my understanding an interim study is being conducted looking at the three legs of the tax structure: income, property, and natural resources. I would not care to venture a guess with no information in front of me. I do know that we are weathering this shutdown better than states that are relying on sales tax. Their tax money is not rolling in.
3. Flavored vaping products are perceived as being geared towards minors. The ban was meant to address minors vaping. When the legal age for smoking and vaping went up to 21 years old that addressed the issue. Now a flavor ban would only apply to adults. Adults should be able to make up their own minds.
4. For most people public education is the cornerstone of upward mobility. Public schools need to be adequately funded. In rural Montana, if a school is shut down the town dies with it. We do not have that many towns. Tax dollars go to funding government programs. I question whether tax dollars should go to fund private enterprise.
5. Healthcare is a big issue. We need to make sure we have access to medical services in rural communities. It is in our best interest to work towards that goal. People should not have to move away to get access to better medical care.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!