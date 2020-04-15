HOUSE DISTRICT 37 Eric Moore

4) Before the general election, Montana should have a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the state’s law barring direct and indirect aid to religious institutions, including religious schools. The case involves a private schools tax credit created by the Legislature in 2015. Because religious schools qualified for the credit, the Montana Supreme Court struck down the entire credit program. Was the Montana Legislature right to include religious schools in the tax credit? If the Supreme Court rejects the tax credit, should the Legislature make another attempt to compensate parents who choose to send their children private schools?

5) We would like you to explain one concern your constituents have that you will attempt to address as a legislator.

1. Yes, I would support President Trump's model because it would allow for greater flexibility for the states to implement. Although waivers have been easier to obtain under this administration than under President Obama, Medicaid is still too much a one size fits all model. It is unrealistic to believe that a system that works in Rhode Island would also be ideal for eastern Montana.