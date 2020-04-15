HOUSE DISTRICT 37 Eric Moore

Frederick D. (Eric) Moore - R
Age and place of birth: 50
Home: Miles City
Occupation: Farmer/rancher cattle feeder
Family: Married, Lea, 22 years. Daughters Lea, 22, Maci, 19. Son, Andy, 19
Education: Attended Montana State where I majored in ag business with a minor in animal science.
Past employment: Self-employed for 24 years. Prior to that, worked as a management trainee for a large cattle feedlot in Kansas.
Military: None
Political experience: Montana Senate for four sessions as vice chair of finance and claims, vice chair of ag, majority whip, and president pro tem. Last session in the House, chair of the health and human services appropriation sub-committee. I also serve as vice chair of the National Conference of State Legislatures' committee on HHS.
Endorsements: Over career in the legislature, been endorsed by the Montana Stockgrowers' Association, Montana Farm Bureau, National Rifle Association, Montana Shooting Sports Association, and Montana Chamber of Commerce.
Ways voters can contact you:
Email: fdm7098@gmail.com
Address: 487 Signal Butte Rd, Miles City, MT 59301
Phone number: (406) 234-3562
Web page: Moore4easternMT.com
Questions, with answers below
1) In rural Montana, government plays a big role in health care. Medicaid and Medicare spending accounts for 60% of revenue at rural hospitals. The Trump Administration says it will offer optional Medicaid block grants to states. Would you support a switch to Medicaid block grants? Please explain the reasoning behind your position.
2) Montana’s economy is changing with tourism and recreation business increasing and storefront retail losing income to online sales. Revenue from coal mining is declining. Residential property taxes in rapidly growing areas are increasing and Montanans on fixed incomes are struggling to keep up. What would you do to change Montana’s tax structure? If you prefer to leave it as is, please explain your reasoning.
3) Montana Gov. Steve Bullock imposed a 120-day ban on flavored e-cigarette products after vaping-related illnesses reached 2,500 nationwide and 54 people in 27 states, including Montana, died. During the ban, Montana vape shops have been selling a do-it-yourself vaping flavor to kids to get around the ban.Flavor bans and excise taxes have been suggested, but what should the Legislature do to address health issues related to vaping? If you support current law concerning vaping products, please explain why.
4) Before the general election, Montana should have a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the state’s law barring direct and indirect aid to religious institutions, including religious schools. The case involves a private schools tax credit created by the Legislature in 2015. Because religious schools qualified for the credit, the Montana Supreme Court struck down the entire credit program. Was the Montana Legislature right to include religious schools in the tax credit? If the Supreme Court rejects the tax credit, should the Legislature make another attempt to compensate parents who choose to send their children private schools?
5) We would like you to explain one concern your constituents have that you will attempt to address as a legislator.
1. Yes, I would support President Trump's model because it would allow for greater flexibility for the states to implement. Although waivers have been easier to obtain under this administration than under President Obama, Medicaid is still too much a one size fits all model. It is unrealistic to believe that a system that works in Rhode Island would also be ideal for eastern Montana.
2. Montana has a 19th century tax structure in a 21st century economy. In my district, farmers and ranchers struggle with commodity prices at or below breakeven levels, and yet property taxes are due each year. Homeowners, especially those on fixed incomes, struggle with the same problem. We must broaden our tax base to bring property tax relief. Any kind of "new economy" tax should be used to buy down property taxes so the result is revenue neutral.
3. Vaping is a potentially dangerous habit, but so is smoking. With regard to substance abuse, I am much more concerned about the methamphetamine and opioids infesting our schools and neighborhoods. State government has a duty to protect our children from dangerous substances, but adults must take a degree of responsibility for their own health and safety.
4. I voted for the 2015 bill that allowed a tax credit for charitable donations to private schools. While having a long history of supporting public education, I am also a believer in school choice. The Blaine amendment to the Montana constitution is widely misunderstood. Rather than a statement about the separation of church and state, the amendment was an anti Catholic measure at the time it was brought. Montanans should be able to donate to the charity of their choice with the same tax consequences.
5. At the time of this writing, we are all preoccupied with COVID, but this crisis shall pass. Unfortunately, the infection of illegal drugs will persist. This poison effects our schools, prisons, mental health workers, and child protective specialists. That's why I carried the bill for two K9 interdiction teams, as well as co-sponsored the 2017 Montana Meth Summit. Ridding ourselves will take a coordinated effort of the legislature, executive, and our local and federal partners. I am dedicated to winning this war.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!