HOUSE DISTRICT 58

2. This was a major reason I have voted against Medicaid expansion for my entire time in the Legislature. We have been arguing that this is not sustainable since it was first proposed. If we did end up bearing the brunt of the cost, I would prioritize the funding to the neediest individuals and support a phase out of the funding over a period of time. We need to make healthcare more affordable by eliminating needless government interference and give individuals more control over their personal healthcare decisions. More options and increased transparency are good places to start.

3. I would support some form of immunity. The Executive effectively has immunity for any negative fallout from his decisions regarding Covid-19. Our economy has been hit much harder than necessary due to the heavy-handed response of the Governor. We need to allow people to make their own decisions without fear of undue repercussions due to arbitrary mandates. This is a complex issue but several states have passed immunity legislation already so we will have some real-world feedback on different approaches and outcomes.