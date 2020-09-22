HOUSE DISTRICT 58

Seth Berglee
Political party: Republican
Place of birth: Culbertson, Montana
Home: Joliet
Occupation: Self Employed
Family: Single
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Ohio State University
Past employment: N/A
Military: US Army
Political experience: 3 Term Legislator
Endorsements: MT Family Foundation; MT Shooting Sports Association; NRA
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: seth.berglee@mtleg.gov
b.) Address: PO Box 340 Joliet, MT 59041
c.) Phone number: 406-690-9329
d.) Web page: NA
1. Increasing taxes to overcome the Governors poor leadership is the wrong answer. To start, the Governor should immediately distribute the emergency funds he is holding onto so Montanans can stay in business and produce taxable revenue. Freezing raises and new hires, and electable unpaid time off could also add up over time. We have worked hard to keep reserve funds available for tough times, but that money will have to be replaced at some point for future unforeseen issues. I do not think the state should be insulated from negative effects on the backs of our already reeling taxpayers.
2. This was a major reason I have voted against Medicaid expansion for my entire time in the Legislature. We have been arguing that this is not sustainable since it was first proposed. If we did end up bearing the brunt of the cost, I would prioritize the funding to the neediest individuals and support a phase out of the funding over a period of time. We need to make healthcare more affordable by eliminating needless government interference and give individuals more control over their personal healthcare decisions. More options and increased transparency are good places to start.
3. I would support some form of immunity. The Executive effectively has immunity for any negative fallout from his decisions regarding Covid-19. Our economy has been hit much harder than necessary due to the heavy-handed response of the Governor. We need to allow people to make their own decisions without fear of undue repercussions due to arbitrary mandates. This is a complex issue but several states have passed immunity legislation already so we will have some real-world feedback on different approaches and outcomes.
4. The fact that the renewable energy craze in CA is a disaster to the extent that rolling blackouts are a common occurrence means that reliable coal power is far from dead. I will always support development and sale of coal and any other form of energy as long as it is not propped up by taxpayer funded subsidies.
5. Questions and concerns regarding the negative effects of the emergency mandates are by far the most common calls I get. We will be making adjustment to the emergency powers. First, to give local Elected officials more authority to act in the best interests of their communities, and second, to require a higher standard that disallows impeding on the liberties of healthy citizens. We are also meeting ahead of the next legislative session to craft rules that will allow the legislature to have more of a determining voice during a state of emergency.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!