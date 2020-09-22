HOUSE DISTRICT 59

2. We cannot allow for 90,000 Montanans to lose health insurance due to the Republican war on the ACA. Losing 90,000 insured Montanans from the rolls will have a devastating impact on our state’s citizens and our healthcare providers. Legislators will need to act quickly to protect Montanan’s access to healthcare our and this fill this funding gap for our caregivers. Sadly, the legislature will be dependent upon funding from Congress if ACA is overturned. If the US Senate Republicans continue to offer no solution, Montana’s legislature will need to act to protect Montanans.

3. Limited liability should not be an invitation for businesses to be careless regarding the risk of infection. Any liability relief must be balanced with a business’ responsibility to operate in as a safe a manner as possible. So, yes, I would offer liability protection but would also require that businesses do their best to keep their customers and their employees as safe as possible. In the end, the best thing we can do to get businesses back up and running is to beat this pandemic through mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing. Until people are safe, our economy and our communities will not get back to normal.