HOUSE DISTRICT 59

Dan Vermillion
Political party: Democrat
Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts
Home: Park County
Occupation: Business Owner, Sweetwater Travel Company, Livingston
Family: Wife Lynn Donaldson; children Charlie, Ben and Chase
Education: JD, University of Montana, 1996; BA, American University, Washington, D.C., 1989; Billings Senior High, 1985
Past employment: Sweetwater Travel Company since 1998
Military: N/A
Political experience: Fish and Wildlife Commissioner, 2007 to 2019; Candidate, MT SD 30, 2018 (Unsuccessful)
Endorsements: Montana Sportsmen Alliance; Montana Federation of Public Employees; Planned Parenthood of Montana
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: danvermillion@gmail.com
b.) Address: 44 Adair Creek Road, Livingston, MT 59047
c.) Phone number: 406-222-0624
d.) Web page: N/A
1. COVID-19 has hurt Montana’s economy. Montana’s Legislative Fiscal Division projects a 13% drop in revenue to the state general fund this fiscal year, while economists don’t expect a return to pre-pandemic growth levels until 2022. The current governor has suggested that reserve funding can cover the loss, though Republican leaders have called for budget cuts.
2. We cannot allow for 90,000 Montanans to lose health insurance due to the Republican war on the ACA. Losing 90,000 insured Montanans from the rolls will have a devastating impact on our state’s citizens and our healthcare providers. Legislators will need to act quickly to protect Montanan’s access to healthcare our and this fill this funding gap for our caregivers. Sadly, the legislature will be dependent upon funding from Congress if ACA is overturned. If the US Senate Republicans continue to offer no solution, Montana’s legislature will need to act to protect Montanans.
3. Limited liability should not be an invitation for businesses to be careless regarding the risk of infection. Any liability relief must be balanced with a business’ responsibility to operate in as a safe a manner as possible. So, yes, I would offer liability protection but would also require that businesses do their best to keep their customers and their employees as safe as possible. In the end, the best thing we can do to get businesses back up and running is to beat this pandemic through mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing. Until people are safe, our economy and our communities will not get back to normal.
4. The legislature must stop blaming Oregon, Washington, and President Obama for the challenges faced by the Coal industry. Instead, it should acknowledge that, in a free market, no industry can remain insulated from the demands of its customers. If there is no demand for your product, you must figure out how to adapt to reflect the new demands of its customers. So, the legislature should work with the Colstrip, Decker, and other communities affected by the slump in coal demand to create new economic opportunities for the communities of southeast MT. This will be attracting new industries and investing in technologies that make coal appealing again to Montana coal’s customers. Subsidizing coal is a short term solution to a much longer term challenge.
5. Most of the folks I speak with are really concerned about the lack of civility in our communities right now. Montanans pride themselves on being one large family. Much like the families that find their family dinners strained because of political differences, Montana’s family is having a hard time right now getting along as well. If I am elected, I will work together with legislators, businesses, and community members of all political persuasions. We all love Montana. Montana’s future depends upon our working together to solve the challenges that face us.
