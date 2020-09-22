HOUSE DISTRICT 60

2. Currently, the State of Montana pays only 10% of the cost of Medicaid Expansion. That means that 90% of the total cost or roughly $682 Million dollars is paid by the Federal Government through the ACA. Fully implementing the laws introduced by the 2019 Legislature to combat waste, fraud and abuse will help, but the there is no doubt that this would be a significant impact on the State budget.

3. Obviously, there is a balance between personal responsibility and corporate liability. Businesses that follow State guidelines should not be held liable for the spread of COVID-19.

4. Coal is Montana’s second highest value export, and we have plenty. Montana needs to keep up the pressure on Washington State to allow building of an international coal terminal so we can export our clean burning coal to Asia.

5. Securing the integrity of Montana’s voting system is of key importance. Procedures used in poll voting provide numerous safeguards against fraud. The same is not true of “vote by mail” where unscrupulous actors have figured out how to manipulate the system to change elections. I have worked on election integrity issues as a citizen activist for over 8 years. I helped write the argument FOR the legislative referendum that voters overwhelmingly passed and led to the “Montana Ballot Interference Prevention Act”.

