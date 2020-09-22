HOUSE DISTRICT 60

Laurie Bishop
Political party: Democrat
Place of birth: Rochester, New York
Home: Livingston
Occupation: Director, Montana Afterschool Alliance
Family: Married to husband Storrs for 28 years; three children aged 16, 20 and 23
Education: BA Sociology, Syracuse University
Past employment: 2015 - 2016 Graduation Matters Montana Coach, Office of Public Instruction; 2007 - 2015 Executive Director, Shift Empowerment Programs (youth development non-profit); 2004-2007 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Park County, Development Director
Military: N/A
Political experience: HD60 Representative 2017 to present, Minority Caucus Chair 2019 to present
Endorsements: MFPE PAC; MT AFL-CIO; MCV; Carol’s List
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: bishopforhd60@gmail.com
b.) Address: 211 S. Yellowstone St., Livingston, MT 59047
c.) Phone number: 406-223-1122
d.) Web page: N/A
1. Strong, fiscally prudent Democrat leadership insisted on a robust budget surplus, which has spared Montana from the fiscal crisis that many states are facing. Additionally, revenues have seen surprisingly minimal impact thus far and state government has reduced expenses. While challenges will come, to make harmful cuts before we understand the full complexity of our financial situation, is reckless. The stresses of the pandemic call for the state government to maintain vital services to communities and constituents. Revenue generation that requires those who can to pay their fair share is the best path forward to protect those who are struggling.
2. Medicaid Expansion has not only had a positive impact on the personal outcomes of working Montanans, it has benefited Montana businesses and kept small, rural communities like mine vital. Three out of five businesses in Montana have employees who receive their healthcare through Medicaid Expansion, saving business statewide up to $1.1 billion per year. Over 3,400 Montanans joined the program between March and July, showing the current pandemic is driving demand. When we consider the return on our investment in a healthy workforce, it becomes clear it’s an investment we must maintain.
3. There is no question that businesses have faced unusual pressures and demands during the pandemic and we would be wise to consider what state government can do to continue to help them weather this storm. That being said, Montanans are entitled to the certainty that their safety will not be sidelined, whether it’s in their workplace or in the settings that are necessary for them to visit. I have not seen specific language to comment on, but I would be inclined to vote against a bill that put the interests of business above public health and safety.
4. Montana is poised to play an important role in meeting the increased clean energy demand across the Northwest. The good news is that this new energy generation can spread the positive economic impact across many communities, creating new jobs and increasing the tax base that supports their local infrastructure and services. As we move to a new energy future, Montana policy should keep our state attractive to business development, while protecting utility ratepayers and ensuring clean air and water. This involves considering both the policy and the regulatory landscape, including appropriate oversight of the Public Service Commission.
5. Support for mental and behavioral health was an important community need when I first ran in 2016. Given the harmful impact in Park County from the tax cuts imposed during the 2017 interim, and the unique challenges posed by the pandemic, this remains a top priority today. I will continue to work on policies and funding that hold the floor under the services and benefits Montanans rely on now, and expand access and affordability into the future.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!