HOUSE DISTRICT 60

1. Strong, fiscally prudent Democrat leadership insisted on a robust budget surplus, which has spared Montana from the fiscal crisis that many states are facing. Additionally, revenues have seen surprisingly minimal impact thus far and state government has reduced expenses. While challenges will come, to make harmful cuts before we understand the full complexity of our financial situation, is reckless. The stresses of the pandemic call for the state government to maintain vital services to communities and constituents. Revenue generation that requires those who can to pay their fair share is the best path forward to protect those who are struggling.

2. Medicaid Expansion has not only had a positive impact on the personal outcomes of working Montanans, it has benefited Montana businesses and kept small, rural communities like mine vital. Three out of five businesses in Montana have employees who receive their healthcare through Medicaid Expansion, saving business statewide up to $1.1 billion per year. Over 3,400 Montanans joined the program between March and July, showing the current pandemic is driving demand. When we consider the return on our investment in a healthy workforce, it becomes clear it’s an investment we must maintain.