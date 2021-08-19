How to control silverfish (copy)

If you then want to preserve that special bouquet, take several stems and place a rubber band around them and hang upside down in a cool, dry, dark spot for two to three weeks. When the roses are completely dry, take down and wrap in tissue paper or newspaper and store in a container. -- Heloise

Dear Readers: Our everyday lives are packed with high-tech/digital gadgets of all kinds -- computers, smartphones, digital cameras, flat-screen TVs and more. Like other appliances we have, these devices need care and maintenance.

Never use abrasive cleaners, solvents or sprays, because they can damage high-tech equipment. Instead, get appropriate high-tech cleaners, which are available in many stores. You can also use microfiber cloths to remove grime and fingerprints. Clean electronic gadgets often, because an accumulation of dust or gunk can affect the performance of the device. Turn off or unplug the device before you start to clean. -- Heloise

Dear Readers: Often, we are so busy that we don't pay much attention to our carpets, and suddenly -- usually when we are planning a gathering -- we realize that our carpet is smelly and needs a fast cleaning. Here's your quick-fix: Sprinkle baking soda over the carpet to freshen it. Let it stay on the carpet for about 20 minutes and then vacuum. It will be fresher.