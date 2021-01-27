How to get tested for COVID-19 in Yellowstone County

Testing for COVID-19 is available at multiple sites in Billings. Other testing options for congregate care facilities may also be available and not on this list.

RiverStone Health

RiverStone Health’s free drive through COVID-19 testing site is located at 2173 Overland Avenue.

The testing site is on the campus of the United Way of Yellowstone County and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or until the daily allotment of tests (210 tests) have been expended.

The testing site offers both the Binax rapid antigen test with results in about 20 minutes and the PCR test, which requires lab processing that usually takes a few days. Those awaiting results of their rapid antigen test will be directed to a designated parking area where RiverStone Health staff will notify them of their results as soon as they are available. People should expect that they may be at the testing site for 1 ½ hours, depending on the length of the line for testing.

Adults and children age 5 and over can be tested at this site. Anyone may request a test, even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19 illness. Those who have symptoms and get a negative result on the rapid antigen test, will then be given the PCR test to confirm the negative result.