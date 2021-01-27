How to get tested for COVID-19 in Yellowstone County

Testing for COVID-19 is available at multiple sites in Billings. Other testing options for congregate care facilities may also be available and not on this list.
RiverStone Health
RiverStone Health’s free drive through COVID-19 testing site is located at 2173 Overland Avenue.
The testing site is on the campus of the United Way of Yellowstone County and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or until the daily allotment of tests (210 tests) have been expended.
The testing site offers both the Binax rapid antigen test with results in about 20 minutes and the PCR test, which requires lab processing that usually takes a few days. Those awaiting results of their rapid antigen test will be directed to a designated parking area where RiverStone Health staff will notify them of their results as soon as they are available. People should expect that they may be at the testing site for 1 ½ hours, depending on the length of the line for testing.
Adults and children age 5 and over can be tested at this site. Anyone may request a test, even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19 illness. Those who have symptoms and get a negative result on the rapid antigen test, will then be given the PCR test to confirm the negative result.
The COVID-19 test is a self-administered nasal swab. A RiverStone Health staff member provides instruction on how to gently swab inside each nostril and then place the swab into a vial.
RiverStone Health will notify everyone who is tested of their confidential test results as soon as they become available. People who are symptomatic at the time of testing will be asked to isolate for 14 days or until test results are known.
As with everyone who tests positive for COVID-19, RiverStone Health will call and provide instructions for self-isolation to prevent spread of the virus. Also, RiverStone Health will begin a case investigation and contact tracing, interviewing individuals about their close contacts.
For more information, call the Public Health Information Line at 406-651-6415
Billings Clinic
People with symptoms of COVID-19 can to to the Billings Clinic Viral Triage Unit (VTU) located at 2800 10th Avenue North in Billings.
The VTU is a walk-in based clinic that can evaluate anyone with viral type symptoms such as sinus congestion, sore throat, cough, fever, body aches, fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, or any other potential cold or flu like symptoms.
If you are evaluated at the VTU you can be tested for COVID-19 with or without a provider evaluation, depending on symptoms and severity of illness.
The VTU is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 406-238-2500 and ask for the Viral Triage Unit.
St. Vincent Healthcare
People with symptoms can be tested at one of St. Vincent Healthcare's clinics.
For more information, go to https://www.sclhealth.org/covid-testing-information/ or call 406-237-8775.