How to get your COVID-19 vaccine in Yellowstone County

Please note: Vaccine supply will change each week, so check with your preferred provider for appointment availability.

Up-to-date vaccine availability information is available at https://covid.riverstonehealth.org.

Yellowstone County expanded vaccine availability to include individuals who fall into Phase 1B. This phase focuses on people ages 70 and older, as well as those ages 16-69 who have specific underlying health conditions, and American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk.

Those in Phase 1A, including health care personnel, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and others, will continue to be vaccinated.

Billings Clinic