How to get your COVID-19 vaccine in Yellowstone County

Please note: Vaccine supply will change each week, so check with your preferred provider for appointment availability.
Up-to-date vaccine availability information is available at https://covid.riverstonehealth.org.
Yellowstone County expanded vaccine availability to include individuals who fall into Phase 1B. This phase focuses on people ages 70 and older, as well as those ages 16-69 who have specific underlying health conditions, and American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk.
Those in Phase 1A, including health care personnel, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and others, will continue to be vaccinated.
Billings Clinic
For an appointment call 406.435.5744. Telephone scheduling for new vaccination appointments is available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon or until appointments are filled. If you are a Billings Clinic patient, you can schedule an appointment through PatientConnect at www.billingsclinic.com/patientconnect. While there is no charge for the vaccine, an administration fee will be billed to insurance.
St. Vincent Healthcare
Call 406-237-7050 to make an appointment. A message will also play over the phone line if appointments are no longer available at St. Vincent.
MyChart for St. Vincent Healthcare patients is no longer available for appointment scheduling. Individuals can sign up for vaccine notifications at https://www.sclhealth.org/vaccineform/, where they can be notified when an appointment is available.
RiverStone Health Public Health
To schedule a vaccination appointment call 406-651-6596 or schedule at https://forms.gle/HQJwt5hbTjDeaNMh7. Public Health is not charging an administration fee.
No walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are being given. Further, UHC healthcare providers do not have a waiting list for vaccination appointments and ask for patience as each facility works to get vaccine quickly and safely distributed.