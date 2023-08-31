ATHENS, Greece — More than 450 migrants reached Greece’s Aegean Sea islands in boats from Turkey in less than two days, Greek authorities said Thursday, including 51 people who made landfall on the high-end resort of Mykonos.

The new arrivals come amid a steady rise in migration to the European Union country, which officials mostly attribute to better summer sailing conditions.

While Greece was once the main entry point to the EU for people seeking a better life in the wealthy bloc, its Mediterranean neighbor Italy now has nearly seven times more arrivals.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni discussed immigration during a working dinner in Athens late Thursday, Mitsotakis’ office said.

In the Mykonos incident, a Greek coast guard statement said a motor yacht that had landed 42 men, eight women and a child on the island Wednesday was stopped hours later off the eastern Aegean island of Patmos.

Three men on it were arrested on suspicion of belonging to a migrant smuggling group based in neighboring Turkey.

The coast guard also said 30 migrants, including 6 children, were found Wednesday on the coast of Evia — an island near the Greek mainland that has seen a recent increase in migrant arrivals despite being relatively far from Turkey.

Overall, between Wednesday morning and Thursday evening, a total of 463 people were picked up.

These included 185 migrants the coast guard said Wednesday it had rescued elsewhere in Greek waters.