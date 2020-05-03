Hunter Lucas — West Platinum & Valedictorian

Parents: Matthew and Maureen Lucas

Middle School: Will James Middle School

Elementary School: Arrowhead Elementary

Future Plans: I hope to attend college and play lacrosse as I explore my varied interests.

Most Challenging or Rewarding Class: Honors Chemistry my sophomore year was the most challenging. I had never before really had to study for tests and so I had a rude awakening when I received my first few grades. I had to take my studying and classwork seriously for the very first time and I enjoyed the challenge.

Motivation for Platinum Program: The challenge of taking as many rigorous courses as possible, and keeping me focused on my education.

Magnum Opus: A research project into the stock market and the numerous factors that effect it.

Teacher: I had the wonderful opportunity to take all of Mr. Duff Gray’s programming classes and enjoyed his hands-on approach to learning that lead to a better understanding of the material.

Extracurricular Activities: Lacrosse, golf, snowboarding, drone racing, volunteer at Billings Clinic, BPA, Academic team, and Chess Club.

