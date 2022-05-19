Ice cube odor

Dear Heloise: I like to keep ice cubes ready to use in a tightly closed rubber-type container for drinks. The problem is that even with a closed container in the freezer, a "refrigerator" type odor got into the ice cubes. I would often taste this unwanted flavor in my drink.

So my solution was pretty simple. Inside the ice cube container, I put a second smaller open container of baking soda. You guessed it; no more odd-tasting ice cubes. -- Ed Czarnecki, Alpena, Michigan

Dear Heloise: Instead of using a portable floor heater in the bathroom, try a portable fan directed at the wet items. Don't forget to turn on the exhaust fan. I do this every day to dry towels after drying the shower interior. After two years, my tiled shower is still pristine. My lovely, much-missed, "acquired" aunt inspired this. -- Susan H.K., North Little Rock, Arkansas

Dear Heloise: Sometimes ice cream in its container is easier to scoop out if it is warmed a little in the microwave. I found that it is the ice cream at the bottom of the container that gets warm and softer first, making it difficult to spoon it past the colder and stiffer ice cream at the top. I recently got a brainstorm that the container could be put upside down, allowing the ice cream under the lid to be softer and more easily scooped out once it is righted. As a long as it doesn't melt completely, there will be no leaking, causing a messy seal.

P.S. The user needs to experiment with his or her ice cream amount and microwave to prevent melting. Better to microwave a little less than needed and zap it a couple more seconds. -- Bob Salter, Morganton, North Carolina

Dear Heloise: Here's another use for those sleeves that newspapers come in. Take a small section of your newspaper, folded flat, and place into the sleeve. Add water to saturate it and gently press out the excess water and air. Knot the opening. Freeze it for a small, disposal ice pack. I enjoy sending food to seniors, and this keeps it cool until they retrieve it from their porch. -- Sheila, Elida, Ohio

Dear Heloise: I've discovered a way to have absolutely no waste with bell peppers. After washing, take your knife and cut along the indentations from the top to the bottom. Then pull each section up from the bottom to the top, and the sections will come right off at the stem with no wasted pepper at all. Thanks for all you do to make life easier. -- Kathy Loy, Jenera, Ohio

