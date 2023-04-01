SHOOTING: Israeli police say they shot and killed a man who they alleged tried to snatch an officer’s gun at an entrance to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site. The police said the slain man was 26 and from an Arab village in southern Israel. Palestinian worshippers at the site on Saturday had a different account, saying that police shot the man at least 10 times after he tried to prevent them from harassing a woman.
Israeli police fatally shoot man at Jerusalem's holiest site
Related to this story
Most Popular
The driver of the car was apparently Tazed by police and treated by EMTs at the scene.
If Zito had succeeded in his efforts to game the competitive bidding process, there would have been a dangerous probability he would have elim…
The woman was shot by police ending the two-hour standoff and then taken to a hospital where she died Sunday.
King's Hat Drive-In, the famous longtime burger joint at the corner of First Avenue South and South 37th Street in Billings, is for sale.
A memorial for Vilene Estelle Notafraid, 35, of Billings appears along 6th Avenue North.