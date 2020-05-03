Jackson Ladd — Skyview Platinum & Valedictorian

Parents: Matt and Maureen Ladd

Middle School: Castle Rock Middle School

Elementary School: Alkali Creek Elementary

Future Plans: Mechanical engineering at MSU Bozeman and then serve four years in the Air Force after graduating from the ROTC program. After that, I hope to work somewhere where I can be an innovator.

Most Challenging or Rewarding Class: Chemistry with Mr. Michels. His teaching methods challenge his students, but are very memorable and ensure that students know all of the content of the class. Although not an AP class, the chemistry he taught I will surely use in college.

Motivation for Platinum Program: It sounded like a great way to express myself and my interests through a project that utilizes the skills and content a rigorous honors curriculum develops.

Magnum Opus: I built an electric guitar because of my interest and background in music. When I was a little kid, I thought being a guitar player was the coolest thing ever, so this project would force me to actually learn how to play.