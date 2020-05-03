Jadyn Malone — Senior Platinum

Parent: Tara Cook

Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School

Elementary School: Broadwater Elementary, Highland Elementary

Future Plans: I will be studying mechanical engineering and physics at Montana State University. I also plan on spending a significant amount of time in South Korea and learning Korean.

Teacher: Mrs. Fleek Airne has been my English teacher for two years of high school. She has helped me refine my writing skills in the classroom, but outside of school she has helped me immensely from just cheering me on to suggestions for my project itself.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I have always had large dreams and been very competitive. This program gave me an outlet for both of these and encouraged me to achieve academic success.

Magnum Opus: I focused my project on deep touch pressure stimulation and how it affects the brain.

