Jaelynn Roesler — Senior Platinum

Parents: Jason and Davilyn Roesler

Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School

Elementary School: Boulder Elementary

Future Plans: Attend Montana State University to study biological engineering.

Teacher: Mrs. Nason, when I was in sixth grade, made a great impact. I thought she was the coolest person in the world. She was a super fun teacher who made learning both memorable and enjoyable. She was super kind and I was never afraid to ask her questions.

Motivation for Platinum Program: It seemed like an exciting challenge that I wanted to try.

Magnum Opus: My topic was putting the Femme in STEM. My goal was to show young girls that women can be scientists too. To do this, I went to Wright, Wyoming, and taught a classroom of girls about famous female scientists and did a few hands-on experiments with them to get them excited about STEM.

