FIRST RESPONDER: James Waller

EMPLOYER: American Medical Response (AMR)

SCHOOL/TRAINING: National College of Technical Instruction (NCTI) – Riverside, CA

POSITION: Operations Paramedic Supervisor

YEARS OF SERVICE: 18

By Jennifer L. Mason, Brand Ave. Studios contributing writer

William Shatner and the show Rescue 911 were instrumental in steering James Waller’s career. He was enthralled with the adrenaline-inducing TV show. Waller recalls watching the first responders leaving the station with the lights and sirens blazing. “It was my favorite TV show as a young boy and my introduction to the nonstop action that emergency services offer. Each episode showed families going through different emergencies,” Waller said. “They were helping people and providing relief, and I held on to that.”

Waller also had a very personal situation that was influential in his career. When he was 13, he recalls his great-grandmother passing away in their home. “She was living with us when she died," Waller said. "I witnessed the police, fire and ambulance departments showing up and performing CPR. I remember thinking that’s what I wanted to do when I grew up.”

While in high school, Waller was given such an opportunity. His school in California offered a regional occupational program which included a fire science course. Upon graduating from high school, he was able to take the EMT courses and get his first job.

“In high school, I was a volunteer firefighter for two years,” Waller said. “Through that process, I learned I love the medical portion much more. For example, I enjoy having more time with the patients and forming relationships with the hospital, nurses and doctors.”

Today, he’s worked his way up to an operations paramedic supervisor. His role includes handling the administrative day-to-day portion, supervising and responding to the big calls and being a paramedic.

“That’s the best part of my job,” Waller said. “I can respond to those big calls as a supervisor and still be a paramedic to help patients and my crews as necessary. I love being in an ambulance because I can be a paramedic and keep my skills sharp.”

Known as the calm and patient one, Waller thrives on making himself available to his crews any time.

“It’s no surprise to me that James was nominated,” said Brady Drescher, chief of operations at American Medical Response. “He’s very engaged in his position and taking care of his crews is one of his main goals.”

Waller is always growing, learning and training. His next goal is to pursue something in the corporate field, whether in risk and safety or the training department. “I would encourage everyone to keep learning and challenge themselves to take the next step in their career."

“James is constantly striving to improve himself and everyone around him,” said Drescher. “We’re grateful he’s on our team.”

Waller encourages anyone to check out the first responder field if they're prepared to perform selfless acts for strangers.