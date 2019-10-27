Jared Delaney’s job as a Montana highway patrolman has many similarities to his previous career in education. And his side gig — he works many nights and weekends a high-school referee — is quite a bit like both of them.
“All three jobs utilize the same skills. As a ref, you’re dealing with the crowd and the coaches and trying to keep your composure,” he said. “That’s exactly the same as in law enforcement when you are listening to what people have to say and trying to find a resolution. Each position has prepared me to do the other.”
Delaney said he majored in criminal justice for part of his time at Montana State University Billings, but opted for a career in education, in which he served as a teacher and an administrator.
Delaney interest in law enforcement was rekindled while he worked as a school administrator in Park City.
“One of our teachers, a science teacher, taught a forensic science class. She’s a reserve officer in Laurel, and we went to a coroner’s inquest in Columbus. I drove the bus to help out,” he said.
Not long after, Delaney became interested in the reserve officer program run by the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office.
“I found out they were accepting applications. I put mine in and I ended up serving as a reserve officer. They do the same thing as the regular officer, and I ended up doing that for four years," he said.
After four years, fulfilling both roles, Delaney was ready for a change.
“There was an opening at the sheriff’s office, and I switched hats over the Christmas break. I turned in my shirt and tie and put on a uniform,” he said.
Delaney worked as a Stillwater County deputy for two-and-a-half years, then was hired by the Montana Highway Patrol.
“I was interested in their focus and the resources they have available,” he said.
After completing training at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy and his field training, which wraps up in a few weeks, Delaney will work out of the MHPs Billings office.
What made you decide to pursue this line of work?
Prior to becoming an officer, I worked in education as teacher and principal. During that time I was given the opportunity to volunteer in the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy. I quickly came to understand that the same skill set I used in the schools closely correlated to law enforcement. After several years of volunteer work, I knew that a transition to full time law enforcement was a choice I was ready to make. Ultimately, each position affords you the flexibility of utilizing your own approach to problem solving while getting to work collectively with other that share a common goal.
Have you ever been afraid stepping into the line of duty?
Fortunately, the difficult situations I’ve encountered have been few and the availability of nearby backup and our collective efforts have quickly mitigated the danger of the situation.
What do you do to relieve the stress of these situations?
In order to relieve stress, one of the most important strategies is to find interests and hobbies that you enjoy and to spend time doing them when you’re away from work. Equally important is having a network of people you can discuss challenging incidents with.
What is the biggest misperception people have about first responders?
I believe the greatest misperception the public has about officers is that our role is limited to catching people doing something wrong. While enforcement is a definite role, many times education and conversation are equally effective and a preferred response.
Did you ever think about getting out this work?
No, getting the opportunity each day to work with others who share the same dedication to improving their communities and helping others all while improving my own skills keeps me motivated.
What makes someone successful in your line of work?
You must be a good listener and able to empathize with the people you interact with. You must be strong willed, but compassionate to needs of the community.
Is it hard to balance your family and your job?
I’ve not experienced a struggle between balancing my personal and professional life. Early in my career in education, I learned from others that that a separation of the two is important and have worked to follow that advice.
Why do you keep doing it?
Knowing that each day that I have the opportunity to help others, make our communities safer, and work in a job that challenges you and that is never the same is the motivation that keeps me wanting to work in law enforcement.
What was the most rewarding experience you’ve had?
The devastating effects that substance abuse has on families and communities is one of the most difficult aspects of law enforcement to witness. The greatest reward I’ve experienced is the reunification of families after a parent has been provided the opportunity to complete treatment and rebuild their family.
What’s the best piece of advice given to you, and who gave it?
I cannot think of the best advice I’ve been given but have always appreciated the quote, “Your actions speak so loudly that I cannot hear what you say” -Ralph Waldo Emerson.