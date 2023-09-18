FIRST RESPONDER: Jeff Stovall

EMPLOYER: Billings Police Department

SCHOOL/TRAINING: Jefferson County Law Enforcement Academy – Golden, CO and Montana Law Enforcement Academy

POSITION: Patrol Sergeant

YEARS OF SERVICE: 15

By Jennifer L. Mason, Brand Ave. Studios contributing writer

Born and raised in Colorado, Patrol Sgt. Jeff Stovall grew up around the Westminster Police Department. His dad was a police officer for the department for 36 years. Stovall was fortunate enough to work with his dad for a couple of years before his dad’s retirement.

“My mom still works as a certified nursing assistant, so I grew up in a lifestyle of serving," Stovall said. “I did try college first and played some semiprofessional football, but I also wanted to give back to the community and law enforcement was a perfect fit."

Police officers often tell their kids to not pursue the profession, and that's what Stovall's dad said, too. "My dad told me to become a firefighter … and obviously, I chose differently."

After Sgt. Stovall’s five-year service with the Westminster Police Department in Colorado, he moved to Montana and has been with the Billings Police Department for 10 years, the last two as a sergeant. When asked about his role and what brings him joy each day, Stovall shared how he loves being out and about working in the community.

“I see so many people on their worst day, so just being able to take the time to listen to them is worth it,” Stovall said. “In the end, I want to make a difference in somebody’s life. It’s not all run-and-gun; they are just like us. They are human beings who want to be heard and understood, and if I can educate or inform them, it seems to help.”

Stovall shared how after a few years has passed by, he'll run into a parent or a young adult, and they’ll tell Stovall how he saved their lives or turned their life around.

“This job has been more rewarding than anything else I could have ever imagined,” Stovall said. “I also enjoy helping with the Shop With a Cop program, where I take underprivileged kids out every year before school starts and then again during Christmas. It's the coolest thing I've done in my law enforcement career, and I absolutely love it."

Whether giving back to the community or working the streets, Stovall said it's important to actively listen and engage with people. When interacting with a citizen in distress, he sharedhow he has a canny ability to talk people down. His number one goal is to de-escalate the situation through talking.

Sgt. Stovall’s knowledge on the law, tactical and procedural portions of this job, mixed with his devotion to the community and the customer service aspect of law enforcement is the recipe for success,” said Matt Lennick, Administrative Lieutenant, Billings Police Department.

"I want to get them out of the situation without any injuries," Stovall said. "In serious situations, I have them call me Jeff … I'm not sergeant, just Jeff. I want to get on a personal level, listen to their story and relate with them. I need them to trust me. I was an instructor for the Crisis Intervention Team for several years, and I'm certain that makes a difference on how I interact with citizens going through a tough time."

When asked if he keeps a certain mindset or had any advice to share for younger police officers, Stovall said something simple, “Be the change.” He said to step out and be different. Anytime you’re working or interacting with people or in any scenario – be the change. As far as advice, Stovall said, “Don’t let the job become bigger than it is … don’t let it define you.”

Lt. Lennick said he’s not surprised Sgt. Stovall was nominated. “He’s the definition of a well-rounded police officer,” Lennick said. “We’re proud to have Sgt. Stovall within our ranks, and thankful to him for his dedication to the department and community.”