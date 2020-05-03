Jesse Dimich-Louvet — Senior Platinum

Parents: Thierry Louvet and Nancy Dimich

Middle School: École Jeannine Manuel (Paris)

Elementary School: Highland Elementary

Future Plans: I will be studying media and communications as well as sports management and will run cross country for Temple University.

Teacher: Mr. Gage, my senior year AP government teacher, has cultivated my new-found passion for politics. When I first entered his class I did not consider myself a fan of politics but through our fascinating conversations about the Democratic primary race, I have become more and more interested and hope to one day be president of the United States.

Motivation for Platinum Program: Coming from a rigorous international school in France, I wanted to continue challenging myself with the belief that if you surround yourself with the best, you will eventually become part of that group. My brother Max was a valedictorian and my sister took only honors and AP classes as well. They inspired me.

Magnum Opus: I wanted to use the power of sports to unite the community of Billings to walk or run around Daylis Stadium to raise funds and awareness for homeless high school students in School District 2. This transpired into Laps 4 Life. When I see people still wearing the bracelets from the race, I know it has gotten my peers to think about the problem.

