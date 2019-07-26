LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge has thrown out a Kentucky teen's lawsuit accusing the Washington Post of falsely labeling him a racist following an encounter with a Native American man at the Lincoln Memorial.
Nicholas Sandmann, a student at Covington Catholic High School, sued the newspaper for $250 million in February.
The actions of Sandmann and his classmates were intensely debated after video and photographs emerged of them wearing "Make America Great Again" hats near a Native American man playing a drum.
Federal judge William O. Bertelsman ruled that there may have been "erroneous" opinions published by the Post, but they are protected by the First Amendment.
"Few principles of law are as well-established as the rule that statements of opinion are not actionable in libel actions," Bertelsman wrote in the 36-page opinion issued on Friday.
Sandmann's attorneys also threatened legal action against The Associated Press and other news organizations.
A spokeswoman said at the time that the AP took great care to ensure its stories were measured and fair, reporting the facts of what transpired and adding details as they emerged.