Judge halts MetraPark privatization process

A judge has granted a temporary restraining order barring the Yellowstone County Commission from pursuing a private management contract for MetraPark.

On Friday morning, District Court Judge Rod Souza granted the order halting “the evaluation of submissions and the negotiation and signing of a management contract.”

A hearing on whether or not to grant a preliminary injunction in the lingering and often heated dispute is set for Nov. 30 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Souza.

The motion for a TRO was filed by Billings attorney Gene Jarussi who believes the process used by county commissioners to explore privatizing management at MetraPark has been so corrupted that it should be stopped entirely.

The process “has been tainted by violations of the Montana Constitution and law, misrepresentations and collusion," Jarussi wrote in the request. "This faulty and unreliable process should be halted immediately."

OVG and ASM Global, both L.A.-based events and venue management companies, have submitted bids. Earlier this year, the two companies submitted a less formal package of qualifications to the county.

Jarussi has argued in his court filings that at least two of the county commissioners violated the "no contact" clause in the contracts governing the county's requests for qualifications and bids from potential private management companies.

Earlier this summer Jarussi filed a Freedom of Information Act records request with the county to get phone and email records from the three commissioners.

Using those records, he specifically accuses Chairman Don Jones and Commissioner Denis Pitman of being in contact with OVG throughout the bid process, violating the "no contact" clause. He also argues that the two had decided before starting the process that OVG should be the company to get the management contract.

Both Pitman and Jones have denied any wrongdoing in the process and have said they won't sign a deal with either company if they can't negotiate a contract with a company that's beneficial to the county.

Earlier this year Pitman lost his seat in the preliminary election, due partly to voters angered by his handling of the Metra privatization process.