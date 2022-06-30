Judge orders new trial for two accused Whitmer kidnapping plotters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A federal judge on Thursday ordered two men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to stand for a retrial, nearly three months after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict on their guilt.

Prosecutors pushed to hold new trials for Grand Rapids resident Adam Fox, 39, and Delaware trucker Barry Croft, 46, after two of their alleged co-conspirators in the plot were found not guilty.

But defense attorneys for Fox and Croft argued there is insufficient evidence to convict the defendants of kidnapping conspiracy or agreeing to use a weapon of mass destruction.

Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker disagreed during a hearing Thursday afternoon in Grand Rapids.

"A rational jury, in my view, could still rule against Mr. Fox, rule against Mr. Croft," Jonker ruled from the bench. "We will need to have another jury weigh the evidence."

The judge said he wanted to start a new trial "as soon as we can."

Fox and Croft's requests to be set free, made two months ago in late April, came after jurors deadlocked following a 20-day trial in the largest domestic terrorism case in recent U.S. history. Two others — Lake Orion resident Daniel Harris, 24, and Brandon Caserta, 34, of Canton Township — were acquitted.

Defense lawyers spent months raising questions about FBI agent conduct and contending that a team of investigators and informants orchestrated the conspiracy and entrapped the four men, a ragtag band of social outcasts who harbored anti-government views and anger over COVID-19-related restrictions imposed by Whitmer early in the pandemic.

