ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A judge in the case of a man charged with killing five people at a Maryland newspaper directed attorneys on Friday to avoid referring to his mental health or his plea of not criminally responsible in the first phase of his trial.
Prosecutors asked Judge Laura Ripken to preclude any discussion about the mental health of Jarrod Ramos in the first part of his trial, when jurors will be asked to determine whether he committed the crimes in the June 2018 shooting at the Capital Gazette.
Ramos has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible, which is Maryland's version of an insanity defense. If he is found guilty in the first phase of the trial, a second phase will be held for jurors to decide whether he is not criminally responsible due to his mental health.
Defense attorneys had asked the judge whether they could refer to his not criminally responsible plea in opening statements of the first phase of the trial, or if they would be able to make a second opening statement, if their client is found guilty and the second phase is held.