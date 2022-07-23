Keeping feet warm

Dear Heloise: I have found a great way to warm my feet when I get into bed that I find preferable to wearing socks or using a hot water bottle. I put dried beans in a long, unworn tube sock and then tie it off. (I use pinto beans.) I microwave the sock of beans until they are warm and place them under the sheets near my feet. I can easily push them away when my feet are warm enough, which I sometimes do before I fall asleep, and other times, I do it later in the night. I have been using the same sock and beans for the past couple of years and haven't seen a need to replace it, yet.

A heated tube sock of beans also feels great on the shoulders to help relax the muscles. I also use one or two to warm my hands while I sit and watch TV. Sometimes, I put one on my chest, too. That, with a blanket, helps me to get warm quickly. Without it/them, it can take hours for me to warm up. After years of often feeling cold, I have found this method to be a lifesaver. Thank you. -- Lisa Griessler, via email

Dear Heloise: I read your column in today's Marshall News Messenger about various uses for a potato masher, and it reminded me of the things I use my pastry blender for. When I make peanut butter cookies, I use my pastry blender to make the crisscrosses on top of the cookies. It rolls from side to side and is much quicker and easier to use than a fork. I enjoy reading all of your household hints. -- Pat Almquist, Marshall, Texas

Dear Heloise: A helpful hint I would like to pass along: To prevent mold from growing on bricks of cheese, do not touch them with your fingers when cutting or grating. Use the wrapper or plastic wrap where you hold on to the cheese. This hint, passed along from my neighbor, has saved me both money and frustration. -- Jo-Ann Donaghy, Irvine, California

Dear Readers: When you are cleaning artificial flowers (plastic, not silk), mix three parts water with one part vinegar in a spray bottle and spray the artificial flowers. Wipe with a clean cloth. They will look good. Vinegar is such an indispensable and safe household product, which can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking, as you have discovered. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: This is Mingo, a Siamese mix who I adopted from R.E.A.L. Cruzen Cats, a rescue that traps and homes feral cats in St. Croix. She loves feather wands and purrs nonstop! Also, just wanted to mention a tip about peanut butter on bananas as a dog treat: Always make sure it doesn't contain xylitol, which is deadly to dogs. -- Carol, Exeter, North Hampshire

Readers, to see Mingo and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week."