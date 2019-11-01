LOVING VEGAS: Singer Kelly Clarkson is the latest entertainer to announce a residency in Las Vegas.
Clarkson announced Friday that she'll be headlining a show at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood casino-resort starting in April.
Clarkson says in a statement that she's excited and has always loved performing in Las Vegas and the energy of the crowds.
She's scheduled for 16 performances that will run through September 2020.
Other stars with residencies at the Zappos Theater include Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain.
ACTRESS DIES: Ann Crumb, a Tony Award-nominated actress who originated the role of Rose Vibert in Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Aspects of Love," has died. She was 69.
Crumb died Thursday from ovarian cancer at her parents' home in Media, Pennsylvania, according to her vocal coach, Bill Schuman.
Crumb was the daughter of composer George Crumb, winner of the 1968 Pulitzer Prize for Music. She received undergraduate and graduate degrees in music from the University of Michigan and studied violin. She ended her violin career after she injured her right arm in a fall from a horse.
Crumb made her Broadway debut in the original cast of "Les Miserables" in 1987, appeared in "Chess" the following year, then starred in "Aspects of Love" opposite Michael Ball in London's West End in 1989 and on Broadway in 1990.
Her television appearances included "Law & Order," ''Law & Order: Criminal Intent" and "One Life to Live."
THE BIG PARADE: Emmy-winning "Pose" actor Billy Porter, Latin singer Ozuna and Grammy-winning performers Black Eyed Peas, TLC, Chicago and Kelly Rowland will be among the stars celebrating at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Macy's said Friday that Ciara, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Debbie Gibson, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and former NASA astronauts Kay Hire and Janet Kavandi also will participate in the 93rd annual parade on Nov. 28.
The special will air at 9 a.m. EST on NBC's "Today" show.
DENIALS ALL AROUND: "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband are contesting the latest charges against them in the college admissions scandal.
Lawyers for Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli filed court documents Friday saying the couple plans to plead not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. The couple also waived their right to appear at a Nov. 20 arraignment.
Prosecutors recently added the bribery charge for 11 parents who previously pleaded not guilty in the case. Another 19 parents have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty.
Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits. Their daughters no longer attend USC.
The couple previously pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering.