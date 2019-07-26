LEXINGTON, Ky. — A judge has ruled that Northern Kentucky high school student who drew national attention after an incident involving a Native American in Washington, D.C., does not have legal grounds to sue The Washington Post.
Videos that went viral after the incident in January showed Sandmann and Nathan Phillips, a Native American man, standing face to face in close proximity to one another as Phillips beat a drum and sang a traditional song while Sandmann smiled. A group of young men around them laughed and danced.
“The Court accepts Sandmann’s statement that, when he was standing motionless in the confrontation with Phillips, his intent was to calm the situation and not impede or block anyone,” U.S. District Judge William Bertelsman wrote in his opinion on the case. “However, Phillips did not see it that way. He concluded that he was being ‘blocked’ and not allowed to ‘retreat.’ He passed these conclusions on to The Post. They may have been erroneous, but … they are opinion protected by the First Amendment. And The Post is not liable for publishing these opinions.”