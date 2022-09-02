KOA hosts charity golf tournament

Since 1984 Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) and its franchisees have contributed $16.9 million to Care Camps, a non-profit that helps send children affected by cancer and their families to special oncology summer camps. KOA has been Care Camps’ largest donor since it was founded by KOA campground owners 38 years ago.

“Our support of Care Camps allows us to extend the healing power of the outdoors to a group that needs it most,” said Toby O’Rourke, CEO and president of Kampgrounds of America, Inc. “Through our corporate and franchisee donations, and the generosity of our campers, we can make a real impact for kids and their families across the U.S. and Canada facing the reality of cancer.”

KOA donates one dollar from every sale of its KOA Rewards loyalty program to Care Camps and offers a promotional camping weekend in May that provides funds to the organization. Additionally, money is raised year-round at KOA’s 520 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“KOA and its franchisees’ generosity has brought the healing power of the outdoors to countless children facing cancer and their families,” said Jennifer Mercer, director of development for Care Camps. “KOA has not only been Care Camps’ largest donor, but they have also been incredible ambassadors for the cause. Thanks to KOA’s support, kids with cancer can forget about the chemo, the radiation, and all the hard stuff and just be kids again.”

In a new fundraising effort this year, KOA will be hosting a charity golf tournament in Billings. The “Fore the Kids” Golf Tournament will be hosted at The Briarwood Country Club on September 12. The tournament will feature interactive holes designed to mimic activities kids might enjoy at summer camp, bringing the fun and laughter of camp into the golf experience.

“It’s exciting to bring awareness of Care Camps to the Billings area through this tournament,” O’Rourke said. “I had the unique experience of visiting Camp Braveheart, an oncology camp located near Bozeman, Mont., and seeing the impact and magic Care Camps has firsthand. The outdoors has such a positive effect on these children and their families and it’s humbling to be a part of that.”

To learn more about Care Camps visit their website. Find more information or register for the Fore the Kids Golf Tournament via their online form.