Laura Zimmer — Senior Platinum

Parents: Tom and Erin Zimmer

Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School

Elementary School: Poly Drive Elementary

Future plans: I plan to attend Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, California, to major in economics with a sequence in data science while running track.

Teacher: Amy Pfeifle because she is dedicated to not only teaching students to excel in mathematics, but in any subject. She has taught me how to work hard while helping me rediscover my love for math.

Motivation for Platinum Program: When both my older brothers did not complete it, I knew I had to.

Magnum Opus: I created a pen pal system between the AP Spanish 4 classes at Senior High and high school students in Madrid, Spain. From there, I compiled data to show foreign language teaches the effectiveness pen pals have on improving students writing in a fun and engaging way.

