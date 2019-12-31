A Laurel woman was reported missing in early October after she didn't show up for work. Friends and family members quickly organized a search party for Lori Bray, 57, and found her car abandoned near the Yellowstone National Cemetery, about 2 miles from where she worked at the Cedar Ridge Casino.
Bray was found dead in a wooded area near Laurel a day after she was reported missing. Officials ruled the cause of death as strangulation. A week after her body was found a 22-year-old man, Diego Thomas Hernandez, was arrested and charged with her murder. In a November court hearing Hernandez pleaded not guilty to Bray's death.
In the wake of her death Laurel community members organized a candlelight vigil and fundraiser to cover funeral costs for Bray's family.