BOISE, Idaho — More than two dozen major companies ranging from Campbell’s Soup to Kia sued the nation’s four biggest railway companies, contending they had a price-fixing scheme to illegally boost profits.
In the lawsuits filed Monday around the U.S., the companies said BNSF Railway Co., CSX Transportation Inc., Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and Union Pacific Railroad Co. conspired to boost prices starting in 2003 by imposing coordinated fuel surcharges, ultimately pocketing billions of dollars in profits.
The price-fixing allegations have been making their way through U.S. courts for years, with several companies filing similar lawsuits in 2007.